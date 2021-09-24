Stetson University Achieves 70% Vaccination Goal on Both Campuses

Stetson University’s DeLand campus has reached its 70% vaccination goal, thanks to its COVID-19 inoculation-action plan, which included opportunities for faculty, staff and students to get vaccinated on campus.

The DeLand campus hit its +70% vaccination rate following its recent on-campus vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The campus includes nearly 3,000 undergraduate students, along with more than 400 graduate students and approximately 400 faculty and staff. Stetson’s College of Law campus in Gulfport topped the 70% vaccination rate nearly two weeks ago and is currently closer to 77%.

Based on the university’s tracking website, the DeLand campus is at nearly 71% overall, with 66% of students and nearly 89% of employees having verified vaccinations.









“This is a significant milestone in Stetson’s strategy to achieve a healthy campus, and it demonstrates our commitment to the safety and well-being of the entire community,” said Stetson University President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD. “I applaud the community for its work toward this goal and expect continued progress toward an even higher rate of vaccination.”

The Safer Stetson website was launched shortly after the pandemic began to provide the community with information on positive and negative COVID-19 cases on the DeLand and Gulfport campuses, and to announce tier levels and safety protocols. The website also includes tracking information on vaccination rates by campus and community.

Faculty, staff and students have been offered multiple opportunities to receive their vaccination on campus with the Moderna vaccine in April and May, and most recently with the Pfizer vaccine in August and September.

“It gives me great hope that with each vaccination recorded, we are that much safer as a community,” said Lana Kolchinsky, president of Stetson’s student government. “70% is a huge accomplishment and we should be proud of ourselves!”

During The Rolks Report Live webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 11, Stetson announced a requirement that all full-time employees be fully vaccinated, with their vaccination registered with the university, by Thursday, Sept. 30. Exemptions are allowed for medical conditions or religious beliefs.