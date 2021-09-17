Flagler Sheriff’s Office Thanks Community for Support for Fallen Hero Detention Deputy Paul Luciano’s Family

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) would like to thank the community for their continued support of Detention Deputy First Class (DFC) Paul Luciano and his family as we mourned the loss of our fallen hero. The Flagler Sheriff’s Employee Assistance Trust (F.S.E.A.T.) established a GoFundMe account to support DFC Luciano’s family in his line-of-duty death from complications of COVID-19 and the community graciously donated $7,655.

Deputy Luciano is the first Detention Deputy Sheriff to die in the line-of-duty in the history of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO). DFC Luciano served at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. DFC Luciano had been hospitalized while battling COVID-19, which he likely contracted while serving in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. In a recent hospital call with Sheriff Staly, Paul said he would “keep fighting, but it was in God’s hands.” Sadly, after weeks of fighting a long and hard battle, Paul lost his battle with COVID-19. His full-honors funeral service was held on September 3, 2021.









DFC Luciano started his career in 1996 with the Bunnell Police Department but was called to serve in the correctional field and joined the Volusia County Department of Corrections, where he retired in 2017 as a Lieutenant. His compassion for helping others caused him to return to the correctional field and in November 2019 he joined FCSO as a Detention Deputy Sheriff. He quickly became a mentor to younger Deputy Sheriffs and inmates and was known as “Looch.”

“The support FCSO and the Luciano family received during this time is remarkable,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “The GoFundMe account raised $7,655 to help DFC Luciano’s family with unexpected expenses that came with his sudden passing and I’m grateful to everyone who’s helped support our fallen hero. Thank you!”

Please continue to keep the Luciano family in your thoughts and prayers along with his brothers and sisters at FCSO as we mourn his loss together. Deputy Luciano is survived by his wife of 42-years, Carrie, his father, Ted, a Korean War veteran, two sons, and a daughter.

To learn more about the Flagler Sheriff’s Employee Assistance Trust (F.S.E.A.T.) visit: www.fseat.org.