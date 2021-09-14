Assailant of What Appeared to Be an Armed Robbery at GameStop is Arrested Within Minutes

GameStop, the store along the Target shopping center adjacent to Kay Jewelers on one side and Payless Shoesource and Bath & Body Works on the other, was the target of a robbery–possibly an armed robbery–shortly after 11 this morning. The Sheriff’s Office issued an alert urging residents to avoid the area.

The incident drew a heavy law enforcement response to the area. The assailant, a white male, did not get far: he was apprehended and placed under arrest in a matter of minutes after the robbery, and a Sheriff’s spokesperson said the community was not in danger.









The incident was reported from within the store–the world’s largest video game and electronics retailer with nearly 5,000 stores worldwide and $5 billion in revenue last year–when the man, believed to attend a youth recovery program, showed his gun, or what appeared to be a gun, to someone in the store and said he wanted the money in the register. A store employee complied. The man took the money and left, heading toward Flagler Palm Coast High School, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson. Authorities informed the school.

The assailant then discarded the gun, which turned out to be a replica. He was apprehended soon after that not far from the scene of the robbery, in the area of the bridge by Olive Garden, where police had converged. The stolen money was recovered. Whether a gun is a fake or an actual firearm, under Florida law, a robbery is prosecuted as an armed robbery either way, since the victims of the robbery are not aware of the nature of weapon.

The incident was resolved too rapidly for any need of alerts to ripple through FPC’s campus. The district’s chief spokesman had not been made aware of the police situation nearby.

At least one store nearby to the GameShop closed until informed it was safe to reopen. By 12:35 p.m., the crime scene near where the gun was recovered was dismantled.