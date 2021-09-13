17-Year-Old Boy Arrested After Report of a Firearm Pointed Out of a Car at Indian Trails Sports Complex

Friday afternoon the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office got the report of an individual “sticking a firearm of the rear seat” of a black Nissan sedan at the Indian Trails Sports Complex in north palm Coast.

The report was called in by a juvenile who was at the complex, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile claimed the incident took place around 3 p.m. and that the Nissan in question was being driven by a juvenile. Deputies responded and canvassed the park.

At 3:24 p.m., three men or boys were located seated at the concession stand table, apparently with a smell of pot emitting from around them, according to the sheriff’s report. “As I approached the three subjects the odor intensified,” the reporting deputy wrote. The smell of pot and the sight of a beer can gave the deputies probable cause to conduct a search of the juveniles’ backpacks. A deputy located pot in one backpack. along with a glass bowl typically used for smoking.









Referring to Ryan M. Jackett, 17, the deputy reported that “R.J. became anxious, his carotid artery visibly appeared to be pulsating and he attempted to leave while asking if he were under arrest. It should be noted that R.J. was feverishly texting on his phone during the encounter as well. Based on his actions that also included his hands dipping under the plain of the wooden table I placed him into handcuffs and advised he was being detained.” A search of his backpack produced a mason jar allegedly containing pot–and a Sig Sauer firearm with two bullets in the gun’s magazine.

Jackett was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm, both felonies, and pot possession under 20n grams, a misdemeanor.

“This is another great example of ‘see something, say something,” said Sheriff Rick Staly in a release. “A juvenile with a firearm is a recipe for disaster. I hope these kids realize the poor decisions they made and turn their lives around. Parents need to be the Sheriff of their homes and know what their children are doing before we have to be the Sheriff for you.”