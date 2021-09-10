Palm Coast Fire Department Hosts September 11 Remembrance Ceremony and Survivor Tree Dedication at Heroes Park

The community is invited to attend the September 11th Remembrance Ceremony on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at Heroes Memorial Park in Palm Coast. In commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of the September 11th Terrorist Attacks, the Palm Coast Fire Department will host a remembrance ceremony and dedication of the Survivor Tree.

The Palm Coast Fire Department received a 10 foot seedling of the September 11th Survivor Tree from the 9/11 Memorial Museum. A Callery pear tree became known as the “Survivor Tree” after enduring the September 11, 2001 terror attacks at the World Trade Center. The tree was removed from the rubble and placed in the care of the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation.









After its recovery and rehabilitation, the tree was returned to the Memorial in 2010. New, smooth limbs extended from the gnarled stumps, creating a visible demarcation between the tree’s past and present. Today, the tree stands as a living reminder of resilience, survival, and rebirth.

“Heroes Memorial Park is the optimum place to add the survivor tree, as it now sits alongside the September 11th memorial there,” Fire Department Lt. Patrick Juliano said. “The tree is a remarkable reminder of resilience and survival. It’s a living reminder that through tragedy there is rebirth.”

For more information, contact the Fire Department Public Information Officer, Lt. Patrick Juliano, by emailing [email protected].