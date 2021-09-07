Flagler Tiger Bay Club’s Free 9/11 Program Features Ex-Chief of Border Patrol Michael Fisher

The Flagler Tiger Bay Club welcomes Chief Michael Fisher for a 9/11 Commemorative 20th Anniversary public program at 4 p.,. at the Flagler Auditorium.

As a nationally known speaker, Michael Fisher is the former and longest-serving Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, where he served for six years from 2010 to 2015. He was appointed by President Barack Obama.

While Chief of the United States Border Patrol, he oversaw approximately 25,000 employees and managed a $3.5 billion budget. During his tenure, he led a team and developed a comprehensive national border security strategy to include an operational implementation plan. He frequently advised members of Congress, the president’s national security staff and engaged with industry to explain the new direction of the Border Patrol and their role in the national security mission space.









Fisher will talk about the September 11, 2001 attacks on New York’s Twin Towers and the Pentagon, the initiation of the “war on terrorism” and the formation of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and discuss the issues faced then and since. He will discuss issues at the southwest border and the seldom discussed impacts and issues to Florida.

Flagler Tiger Bay Club’s public program audience focus and priority is students and the over 2,000 retired first responders who live in Flagler County. Many of those retired first responders were there during the 2001 attacks.

“Most Generation Z’ers were born after 9/11 but are continuing to be impacted including many of the service members who lost their lives or were injured just a few days ago in Afghanistan,” Tiger Bay President Greg Davis wrote his membership. “Consistent with our Tiger Bay Club’s commitment to the development of the next generation of leaders, our public 9/11 Anniversary Program will be hosted by Gen Z’er Young Tiger and Flagler Tiger Bay Club Board Member Leonte Tukes, a senior at Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) and President of B-CU Student Body Association. Co-hosting this event is Palm Coast Gen Z’er, recent graduate of Matanzas High School, winner of Flagler Tiger Bay Club’s Scholarship and now freshman at Embry Riddle University studying Homeland Security, Lovie Haley. Both programs will be adhering to social distancing standards at a 50% room capacity. Masks are encouraged.”

Seating is first come first served for 500 guests.