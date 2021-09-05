Palm Coast Government Receives the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) announced that the City of Palm Coast has received GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its Fiscal Year 2021 budget.

The award represents a significant achievement and reflects the commitment of the City of Palm Coast and the Financial Services Department to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the City had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as:

a policy document

a financial plan

an operations guide

a communications device









This is the eighteenth time that the City of Palm Coast has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

“We are thrilled that our commitment to transparency and trust in the budgeting process has again been recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association,” Helena Alves, Director of Financial Services for the City of Palm Coast, said. “I am so proud of our team for continuing to perform at the highest level of excellence and dedication.”

There are over 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on GFOA’s website. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.