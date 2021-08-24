Two Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Drive-bys Friday at AdventHealth Palm Coast

As a continuation of support for our local healthcare workers, the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach, in coordination with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and AdventHealth Palm Coast, is organizing a Community and Sheriff’s Office drive-by to recognize our healthcare heroes and show how much they are appreciated.









“We are exceptionally proud of our Flagler County healthcare workers,” said President of the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach, Alicia Vincent. “Our front line workers have had an unwavering dedication to care for our community members and this type of event is essential in keeping their morale and spirits up,” Alicia added.

The thank you procession parade will be held at two separate times on Friday, August 27, 2021: Noon and 8:00 p.m. The community is encouraged to attend and bring and wave signs of support from their vehicles. Participants are asked to enter the main entrance at AdventHealth Palm Coast, located at 60 Memorial Medical Pkwy, Palm Coast and turn right and drive in a circle around the hospital, past the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House around the back. The healthcare heroes will be watching and waiving from the windows of the hospital. The FSCO will also drive-by with lights and sirens.

This past March, to thank our healthcare heroes, Rotary Clubs of Flagler Beach, Flagler County, Downtown Ormond Beach, Ormond Beach, Daytona Beach West and Ponte Vedra Beach organized Rotary Feeding Heroes, an event that supplied 700 free meals to healthcare heroes in Volusia and Flagler Counties. The meals were donated by by Tortuga’s Florida Kitchen and Bar, Beachfront Grille, Oceanside Beach Bar & Grill, Martin’s Restaurant, and Terranova’s Restaurant and Pizzeria. This is the second installation of Rotary Feeding Heroes – in September 2020, the Rotary District 6970 Alumni Association provided 100 meals to staff at UF Health Shands Hospital in Jacksonville.

