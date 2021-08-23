14 Covid Deaths in Flagler in 4 Days Bring County’s Total to 154; Florida Reports 1,486 Deaths Last Week, a Record

There have been many a worst week since the coronavirus pandemic began in the winter of 2020. In Flagler County, last week was the worst yet as the tally of residents who died from the disease set another record, with nine deaths this weekend alone, and the tally of new infections also set a weekly record, at 731 confirmed. As of Sunday, there were 97 people hospitalized with covid at AdventHealth Palm Coast, a hospital normally licensed for 132 beds.









When last reported on Aug. 19, the total number of covid deaths among Flagler residents had reached 140. In the four days since, the total grew to 154, according to the Flagler County Health Department. On Friday, the state Department of Health, which is now reporting tallies only once a week, reported 1,486 deaths statewide for the week, by far the highest tally since the pandemic began, and almost 500 deaths more than the previous week, which had also been a Florida record. On average, 212 Florians a day are dying of the disease. The state’s total is now 42,252. If Florida were its own country, it would have the 20th highest death total among the world’s 222 nations, well ahead of many far more populous nations.

In Flagler, the oldest person to die of the disease in August was 93, the youngest was 45. Once those outliers in age are taken out of the calculation, the remaining people who died have been in their 50s–a far lower average than in previous waves of the pandemic. The numbers underscore to what extent this has been the “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” While there have been–and continue to be–breakthrough infections (meaning infections of those vaccinated) the overwhelming majority of those hospitalized were not vaccinated or had not completed their vaccine cycle.

In the school district, there were 199 confirmed cases of students with covid and 10 staffers in the week between last Monday and today, including 78 confirmed cases among students between Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Each of these students is required to quarantine, as are the close contacts around each students, so the quarantine number is significantly higher. One private school in the county had to shut down for a few days because too many staffers tested positive to enable the school to keep functioning.









“We’re just seeing the progression of the disease just skyrocket in our community and you know,” Bob Snyder, director of the Flagler Health Department, said late this afternoon, “the the anti folks feel like we’re being dramatic. We’re exaggerating. We’re making too much of a big deal about it. Well, Sorry folks. All you’ve got to do is watch TV, I guess, and look at the data. The number of patients in the hospital. Nine deaths over the weekend.” And take into account what most people don’t see: the unrelenting workloads at the hospital and at the Health Department. “You know the hospital staff, wonderful, wonderful people, and my staff, they’re all angels, man,” Snyder said.

There was a silver lining in the AdventHealth hospital network in central Florida, detected last Friday: “The growth in Covid-19 admissions appears to be slowing. However, the volume within our ICUs continues to rise,” Neil J. Finkler, AdventHealth Central Florida Division’s Chief Clinical Officer told physicians in a message at the end of the week. The network has been at “black status” for weeks, meaning that only emergency surgical procedures are being performed so hospital staff can focus on covid cases.

“The decision to remain in black status is being carefully weighed against the clear feedback from many in the medical community that there are a growing number of patients who need access to surgical and procedural interventions,” Finkler wrote. “We know it is important for clinical outcomes to begin reopening surgical and procedural sites in a limited capacity to address our non-Covid, outpatient needs and the growing backlog of cases. A multidisciplinary provider workgroup has begun developing a plan to resume some of these procedures in a phased approach. The full process is anticipated to be announced via email early next week and some procedures could resume by the end of next week.” (In other words, the end of this week, since Finkler’s message was issued on Friday.)

Vaccinations are again on the decline in Flagler. The number of people getting vaccinated had been falling throughout June, when weekly vaccinations fell below 400 and the county still had not reached the 50 percent threshold of fully vaccinated people. Vaccination numbers rose rapidly as infections spiked in mid to late July, rising to almost 1,400 the week ending Aug. 6. But weekly totals have again fallen since–to 1,236 two weeks ago and to 864 last week.

“Very disappointed in that,” Snyder said. “However, we are there for the public, and especially since the FDA just approved Pfizer for vaccines for folks over 16 and the booster, we expect more volume soon for it.” (The local health department is continue to hire additional case investigators and contact tracers as well as nurses and support staff.)









Contact tracers are having difficulties keeping up with the volume of confirmed cases. “Because the volume has exploded with respect to the infections,” Snyder said, “we have to prioritize, as do all county health departments. We’ve been given guidance by the State Department of Health that we need to focus on congregate settings where people are together, such as schools, jails and prisons, and certainly long term care facilities of all kinds.” (There are 72 nursing homes, long-term care facilities and group homes in Flagler.) “Following that, of course, patients who have been previously hospitalized, patients who are immunocompromised.”

The county health department–a state agency–shifted testing and vaccine operations to Cattleman’s Hall at the county fairgrounds starting today. The operation drew 174 vehicles. Some 200 people were tested, 56 of them testing positive.

In the earliest days big, heartfelt recognitions of health care workers were common. They’re less common now. But the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach, in coordination with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and AdventHealth Palm Coast, announced today it was organizing a “Community and Sheriff’s Office drive-by” to recognize “healthcare heroes and show how much they are appreciated,” a Rotary release stated. The procession parade will be held at two separate times on Friday: Noon and 8 p.m. on the grounds of AdventHealth Palm Coast.

The community is encouraged to attend and bring and wave signs of support from their vehicles. Participants are asked to enter the main entrance of the hospital at 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, turn right and drive in a circle around the hospital, past the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House around the back. Healthcare workers will be watching and waving from windows. Sheriff’s deputies will join the procession, emergency lights flashing.

“We are exceptionally proud of our Flagler County healthcare workers,” said President of the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach, Alicia Vincent. “Our front line workers have had an unwavering dedication to care for our community members and this type of event is essential in keeping their morale and spirits up,” Alicia added.