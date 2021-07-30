Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Johns Lands $700,000 Grant

This week, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $700,000 grant award to the St. Johns County Airport Authority through the Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP).

“This funding award reflects the expanding federal investment in Northeast Florida’s transportation network,” said Representative John Rutherford. “The Northeast Florida Regional Airport is located in one of the fastest growing counties in the nation and this funding will enhance their efforts to expand transportation options for our citizens and will benefit our local, state and national economy. Thank you to Secretary Buttigieg for this continued investment in our region.”

“The U.S. Department of Transportation has provided an exceptional level of support to our nation’s airports during the global pandemic, and this grant award will provide an opportunity to restore scheduled passenger air service to our community,” said Ed Wuellner, Executive Director, Northeast Florida Regional Airport.

The Small Community Air Service Development Program was developed to assist underserved communities and enhance air service offerings. Twenty-two communities across the nation will benefit from this week’s $18 million funding announcement through grants ranging from $425,000 to $1,000,000.