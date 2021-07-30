Federal Appeals Court Rejects Defamation Claim By Anti-Gay Florida Ministry Termed a Hate Group

A federal appeals court has ruled against a prominent Florida-based ministry that alleged it was defamed and faced religious discrimination when labeled a “hate group” because of its views on homosexuality.









A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit that Coral Ridge Ministries Media filed in 2017 against the Southern Poverty Law Center, Amazon.com and the AmazonSmile Foundation.

The AmazonSmile Foundation is affiliated with Amazon.com. Through it, Amazon donates a portion of the price of purchases to charities selected by customers.

Coral Ridge, a nonprofit organization based in Fort Lauderdale, sought to benefit from the program but was denied admission because it had been tagged by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group over its positions on LGBTQ issues, according to court documents. In denying Coral Ridge’s participation, Amazon relied on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s “Hate Map,” which lists alleged hate groups across the country.