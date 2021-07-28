Flagler Airport Director Roy Sieger Named Chairman of Florida Airports Council 

Flagler Executive Airport Director Roy Sieger has been installed as the chairman of the Florida Airports Council for the coming year, increasing his leadership role with the organization he has been a member of for 15 years.

“This is a great honor to lead this prestigious group of aviation industry leaders,” Sieger said. “My involvement in these additional roles has enabled me to stay abreast of the aviation industry, and assist in shaping aviation legislation that has brought favorable recognition to Flagler County and the Flagler Executive Airport.”

Florida Airports Council is the largest airport-specific organization in Florida. It is considered by industry leaders to be one of the the premier airport organizations in the nation.









“Sieger has been associated with aviation his entire adult life,” said Florida Airports Council President Lisa Waters. “This includes everything from his 20-year aviation career in the United States Marine Corps to presently serving as the Airport Director of the Flagler Executive Airport for the past 12 years.”

Sieger is responsible for planning, organizing, and directing the day-to-day activities of the Fixed-Base Operator, operations, maintenance, capital improvements, administration and public safety at one of the busiest General Aviation airports in the United States.

During his tenure at Flagler Executive Airport, Sieger has been successful in obtaining Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) grant funding in excess of $50 million dollars, which was utilized to complete capital improvements projects.

“These projects are essential for economic development, critical infrastructure improvements, as well as business attraction and retention,” County Administrator Heidi Petito said. “The overall success of the Flagler Executive Airport depends on this. Roy brings a lot to the table, and the Florida Airports Council recognizes this.”

Additionally, Sieger is the Chair of the Florida Department of Transportation Continuing Florida Aviation System Planning Process (CFASPP) East Central Metropolitan Area Steering Committee.