Jamal Nejame, Ex-Flagler Beach Candidate, Arrested on Felony Charge of Shooting Into House With Children

On July 4, a B-Section resident in Palm Coast called 911 to report that a bullet fired at the resident’s house had shattered the light from the ceiling fan above them while several people, including two children under age 6, were sitting around a table on the back patio. The falling glass struck at least one of those gathered around the table.









A crime scene investigation later determined that at least four bullets had been fired at the house “just above the heads of several persons,” an arrest report states.

Thursday night, Jamal K. Nejame, 72, a three-time candidate for mayor and city commission in Flagler Beach, where he was known as Jamie, was arrested on a felony charge of shooting into a dwelling. It is the third time Nejame has been charged criminally in Flagler in the last 12 years. He was charged twice before for stalking. The charges were dropped both times. He was booked in at 7:22 p.m. and bonded out just before midnight.

Nejame, a resident of 97 Bresslet Lane in Palm Coast, had moved in there recently, according to neighbors. When a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy first made contact with him that Independence Day evening, Nejame told the deputy his neighbors had been shooting off loud fireworks.

A search warrant for his house was secured and served the next day, when the girlfriend who was visiting Nejame told deputies that she had been visiting him on July 4. The two had watched television. She’d not liked the movie and her eye was bothering her, so she went to a bedroom to rest. Nejame stayed in the living room. She then heard a lot of noises, which she took to be fireworks. Nejame himself, whom his girlfriend described as a security guard, declined to speak with deputies.









The deputies collected five 9mm cartridge casings located in the backyard of the residence and seven 9mm handguns were located in various places around the house, according to Nejame’s arrest report. By then detectives had recovered projectiles at the other house, which were sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for analysis. “FDLE was able to positively identify the Glock 9mm […] as the firearm utilized in the shooting,” the report states. The gun was found in the closet of the master bedroom in a dresser drawer.

Detectives deduced that the woman had not been involved in the shooting. “The facts and circumstances of this case were discussed with Commander [Ryan] Emery whom is the FCSO SWAT Team Commander, an FDLE certified firearms instructor, and an Advanced Glock Pistol Armorer, among numerous other things,” the report states. “Commander Emery stated that shooting in a grouping, as depicted above, from that distance is difficult for an avid and experienced shooter even if they are intentionally attempting to hit their intended target while standing in the proper stance.” Detectives determined that Nejame had “wantonly or maliciously [shot] at a private residence” in violation of law, and charged him accordingly.

Contacted this morning, Nejame said he was “not particularly” interested in discussing the incident. “It was the 4th of July, what can I tell you,” he said.