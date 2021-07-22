Palm Coast Arts Organizations Looking for $3,000 Grants? Here’s Your Chance.

Cultural arts help us explain and understand the world in which we live. It encourages creativity and provides immense value to the artist and the viewer.

The City of Palm Coast supports Cultural Arts and has offered an annual Cultural Arts Financial Assistance Grant program for several years. Our grant program provides funding for cultural arts programs and/or events that are conducted within the City of Palm Coast by Palm Coast-based non-profit organizations.

As $30,000 in funding is expected to become available for Fiscal Year 2022 fiscal year for events or programs taking place between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022, the City is looking for new grantees. As always, preference is given to first time applicants that meet the grant requirements.









If you are involved in an organization that meets the criteria, please let us know your interested by emailing the City’s Contract Coordinator Rose Conceicao at [email protected] no later than July 31st. In the email, please include your organization name, your name, your phone number, and your email address.

All new groups that reach out to Ms. Conceicao, as well as last year’s recipients, will receive an invitation to apply for the grant. The invitations will be sent out on or before August 1st via email. All requirements for the grant will be included in the electronic application provided in the invitation. Applications are to be completed electronically. The deadline to submit your completed application is August 13th.

The Cultural Arts Review Committee will meet on August 20, 2021 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. The grant will also be discussed at two Palm Coast City Council meetings: A workshop on September 14, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. and a business meeting on October 5, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. All meetings will take place in the council chambers at City Hall, 160 Lake Ave.