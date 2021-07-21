17-Year-Old Lifeguard in Flagler Beach Is Seriously Injured in Diving Accident While Training

A 17-year-old lifeguard was seriously injured during training on the beach around 2nd Street South in Flagler Beach Monday morning, injuring his spine.

The lifeguard was flown to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach and was to be taken to a hospital in Orlando.

The accident took place around 11 a.m. as lifeguards were conducting training exercises. In this particular case, the lifeguards were practicing “dolphin dives” into the surf, running in from the beach, a routine exercise.









“It’s an unfortunate accident,” Flagler Beach Fire Chief Bobby Pace said. “The lifeguards are always going to train and they train hard. They were doing their dolphin dives. Unfortunately this young man hit a sand bar and injured his spine.” Pace said the sand bar had not been identified ahead of time. “We’re all on pins and needles, hoping for a positive outcome. He’s in our thoughts and prayers, hoping for the best for him.”

The Flagler Beach Fire Department was dispatched to the scene minutes after 11 a.m., as was Flagler Beach Fire Rescue 11, the county ambulance stationed in Flagler Beach. Other lifeguards had immediately come to the 17 year old’s assistance.

Flagler County Fire Flight, the emergency helicopter, was called in and landed near North central Avenue. He was in stable condition at Halifax hospital on Tuesday. “He’s keeping good spirits, but he also wants some clarity on the extent of his injury,” Pace said.

The accident quickly caught attention on social media, where there was some inaccurate speculation about the accident having been the result of a dive off the pier. Lifeguards do not dive off the pier, Pace said.

The city has a corps of some 24 lifeguards, paid for in part with an $82,500 grant from county government. Lifeguards inevitably have accidents, but “not of this significance,” Pace said. “We’ll have some twisted ankles, cuts and scrapes during training. But this one, at least in my tenure there, I couldn’t tell you a time I remember something like this.” Pace has been with the city 16 years.