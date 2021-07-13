Sheriff Requests 10 Additional Deputies for Palm Coast, a 28% Policing Budget Increase Posing Dilemma for City

Despite a precipitous drop in crime on his watch, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly is requesting 10 additional deputies from Palm Coast government for policing the city, a request that would increase the force assigned to the city by a third and increase the city’s policing budget 28 percent.









The sheriff is also requesting 15 additional deputies from county government. The requests are driven not so much by crime rates as by demand for services, which have been increasing sharply over the years.

For Palm Coast, it would be the largest single-year expansion of policing in the city’s history, paired with an equally historic decline in crime. It places a council reluctant to increase taxes, if not increase its policing ranks that quickly and to that extent, in a difficult position, especially in light of other costly priorities the city administration presented today.

Notably, the request was prepared when the county was seeking support for an additional half-cent sales tax levy to help pay for the expansion. That proposal has since been set aside, mostly because of Palm Coast’s rejection, led by Council member Ed Danko.

The city adopted a $4.04 million for law enforcement last September. With an addition of four deputies during the year, the figure has since risen to $4.59 million. The sheriff’s request would increase the city’s cost to $5.88 million. The increase includes a request for a $150,000 patrol boat and a 3.1 percent increase in personnel costs. The added financial burden by itself would outsttrip by $100,000 the additional property tax revenue the city is expecting from new construction–the sort of new revenue that does not count against its property tax rate as a tax increase.









That means if the city were to adopt the sheriff’s request, it would have to offset the $100,000 difference with a tax increase or cuts in the current budget, and would have to do the same regarding any other additional costs in the city’s already relatively lean budget. The city is looking at a nearly similar cost increase in its street-improvement program, for example, the addition of three firefighters, a $1 million increase in the parks and recreations department, $1.3 million for street maintenance, plus additional personnel costs and other budget items as well. The budget the administration presented the council today did not include the sheriff’s request, and would require the current tax rate to stay the same next year, which would amount to a tax increase according to Florida law.

That would make the sheriff’s request all but untenable absent a significant realignment of city priorities. And it made for strange ideas and surreal situations, as when Council member Victor Barbosa suggested that since code enforcement gets so many complaint calls about vehicles parked in swales, perhaps money could be shifted from code enforcement to the sheriff’s budget so the sheriff’s deputies policed the problem.

The surreal was when Barbosa, whom the Sheriff’s Office considers to be a fugitive from justice, questioned Staly about those possibilities, though Staly didn’t let Barbosa’s questioning get too far. “You’re elected to make hard decisions, you set the policy direction for staff. And so how you fund that request is up to you,” the sheriff said.









Staly’s request is paired with the sheriff’s–and the evidence’s–heralding of a historically low crime rate will make it that much harder to justify.

The request is based on a staffing analysis the sheriff commissioned from the University of Florida, produced a year ago, that recommended “31 immediate and 47 additional hires over the next five years,” for a total of 78 deputies by 2025, based on certain metrics the study called “conservative.” Central metrics include per-capita staffing assumptions and “drivers of deputy time” on the job.

“This is the first chance that we’ve had to discuss it,” Staly said, citing former Council member Bob Cuff as originating the request for just such a study. He then placed the agency’s success in recent years in the context of the agency’s manpower capabilities, connecting it to one of the most emotive issues of recent years: officer-involved shootings.

“Some people say crime is down, which it is,” Staly said. “Fortunately I have a very dedicated team and crime is down 48 percent. We’ve had one deputy-involved shooting since 2012. That occurred in July, a year ago. And I think there’s a reason that we don’t have the issues that you see in other communities. And the more deputy involved or law enforcement officer involved shootings, is because what’s not calculated in a crime rate is the ability for more than one deputy, in this case, to be at a scene. And I can tell you that our resources are being stretched.”

As an example he cited his handling of a call on a Friday night patrol, when all other deputies were tied up. He showed a screenshot of the computer-assisted dispatching system that indicates to what extent deputies are tied up on a call, with red indicating tie-ups. The screen was mostly red. He also showed video from recent, high-profile, dangerous encounters between law enforcement and individuals at traffic stops.

“Crime rate does not dictate the size of your police force,” Joe Saviak, a former member of the sheriff’s administrative staff and a former member of the faculty at UNF, told the council this morning, briefing council members on the UNF study. “In other words, we don’t go, hey crime is way down, so let’s decrease the size of the law enforcement personnel serving and protecting us. In fact, a lot of your calls which are citizen-community generated don’t involve a crime that’s been committed or a crime in progress, but are also equally important issues: quality of life, substance abuse, mental health, traffic.”









Saviak also defended the study’s methodology, describing it as “completely driven by the facts, the reality in Palm Coast, in other words, it’s not like a national standard or national benchmark we’re trying to shoehorn into Palm Coast. This is exactly what is being generated in terms of workload and service demand in Palm Coast.” The study, however, again and again refers to comparisons with “Southern jurisdictions with populations of 50,000–249,000,” and reached its conclusions based on the need for 2 officers per 1,000 residents (as opposed to 1.7 at the time the study was conducted). The study was published in the peer-reviewed Policing in May 2020.

Saviak said there were some 81,000 calls of service in the city the year of the UNF study (the study itself cited 75,000, a number he said was an undercount compared to the “true-up”).

Remarkably, the study does not take account of technology (the word “technology” doesn’t appear in its 77 pages), a factor the sheriff has credited again and again as making policing more effective and efficient. Nor does it take into account the innovations the sheriff instituted for efficiency’s sake. “The district policing model that Sheriff Staley implemented does make manpower more efficient obviously,” Saviak said, “because individuals aren’t going from one end of the county to the other in the county on every goal in order to respond to Palm Coast, and then also the success of the [Community Oriented Policing] program which obviously takes a good amount of annual workload off the deputies too, so that’s actually very much in Palm Coast’s favor.”

And the sheriff’s May 15 letter to the city administration prefacing the request cites a population growth rate for Palm Coast of 900 residents a year–a serious inaccuracy based on a figure Matt Morton had estimated to Chief Mark Strobridge at the time, based on permitting figures in a single month. The actual figure is closer to a third of that or less.

The sheriff’s approach before the council, echoed in previous years, suggests the numbers presented today may be the opening of a negotiated deal, though some council members were prepared to provide the whole request. Council member Ed Danko told the sheriff: “Of all the money that we’re going to be asked to spend this year, I think you’re the best investment. I’m fully on board with what you’re asking for.”

Danko’s toadying was disingenuous. Just last week he’d voted against a maintenance contract of the city’s broadband network, which would have jeopardized the sheriff’s Internet access as well as access to traffic cameras. And it was Dankop who’d led the way against the half-cent sales tax that may have underwritten police and fire services’ expansions. Danko had also not yet heard the administration’s requests, though it wasn’t his first a-priori judgment.

Nick Klufas reminded Danko of the contradiction. “I think our struggle as a council going forward is going to be not necessarily deciding in being an agreement that we need additional funding for police officers for a higher level of service,” he said. “It’s that as a council we need to take a more holistic approach on how we fund these deputies.” Without naming Danko, he said he found it “difficult” to hear support from his fellow-council members who had opposed the sales tax increase just weeks ago. (He had supported it.)

“I just want to make sure that as a council we sit up here and we show that we have support for our law enforcement and the level of service of providing and the safety it creates,” Klufas said. “And that’s why our population is going up. We have people who moved to Palm Coast because they expect a level of service not only with law enforcement, but they expect paved roads, they expect the trash to be picked up, they expect their swales to be flowing.”

Barbosa said it only had to do with budget priorities.

“Where would you cut a million dollars of services today if you had to provide the additional funding?” Klufas asked Barbosa.

“This is a question for the county,” Barbosa said, inexplicably. It was a discussion focused exclusively on the Palm Coast budget.









“This is for funding additional city of Palm Coast police officers,” Klufas said. “We’re responsible for funding the additional million dollars, we can ask the county and the way we could have asked the county would have been through that half-cent sales tax.”

“I can’t tell you if I can’t look at the county,” Barbosa said again.

“You can look at our budgets,” Klufas said.

“Ahhh, I’ve asked for questions I don’t get answers,” Barbosa said.

When Mayor Eddie Branquinho asked him what questions he wasn’t getting answered, it appeared Barbosa’s questions were not about the county after all–or about the policing contract, policing in general or taxation: he had asked the administration how much the city paid FlaglerLive for advertising, though he also said he was provided the documentation: his questions were, in fact, answered. (The city’s goals set out by the council include developing a “branding and marketing strategy,” including various advertising campaigns supporting events “that provide positive economic impact for the community.” The city’s communications and marketing budget is $543,000. The city pays FlaglerLive $600 a month for advertising.)

“Let’s conduct this in a proper way,” Branquinho said, sighing, and asking council members if they had questions for the sheriff, who was standing by. They had not.

Branquinho, a retired cop, was difficult to read. “We’re not expecting a lot of crime coming to Palm Coast, what are we expecting is, it’s a lot of safety,” he said. “And the only way to come up with that is for you to be properly staffed. I don’t know what it is at this point.” He spoke at longer length, but mostly not about staffing so much as, seemingly summing up what running a police agency is about.

“It comes down to one thing,” Branquinho concluded: “What you want, what you think that’s needed, and you presented it today. The other question is for us to decide what we could actually give you, if not all, and what can we afford. That’s the only thing at this point right now.”