When It Absolutely, Positively Doesn’t Have to Lead to This: Gun-Toting Road Rage Incident Lands Man in Jail

Roger Hobbs is a 32-year-old delivery driver for FedEx. He was making deliveries in Palm Coast Thursday afternoon when, passing by the Brass Tap in the Island Walk shopping center, his way was blocked by another vehicle idled in the middle of the road.

The man at the wheel of the vehicle in his way was Derek Leon Wilson, 53, a resident of 47 White Star Drive. Hobbs and Wilson argued, “and at some point during the argument Hobbs stated Wilson retrieved a firearm from inside of his vehicle and pointed it at Hobbs,” according to Wilson’s arrest report, as Wilson, in threatening language, said something to the effect that he would hurt Hobbs while allegedly pointing the gun at him.

A Brass Tap employee spoke to deputies about partly witnessing the encounter, hearing the two men argue. But the witness did not see the weapon “due to his field of view,” according to the report.









Hobbs got on the phone and called 911, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies arrived shortly. Wilson had left by then, but after a sheriff’s public service officer assigned to the nearby District Office observed the truck at the intersection of Old Kings Road and Kings Way, deputies found Wilson in his Ford F-150 and executed a felony traffic stop there. Wilson alone was in the truck. He told deputies he had a weapon in the vehicle. They located his 9mm handgun in a compartment under the steering wheel, but he also had a valid concealed carry permit. The search was suspended pending the securing of a search warrant.

Wilson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a third-degree felony. His truck was impounded at John’s Towing. He was ordered to surrender his firearms to the custody of the sheriff and ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim, and booked at the Flagler County jail on $15,000 bond. Wilson posted bond the next day.

“Here’s another example of how road rage can turn potentially deadly,” Sheriff Staly said. “No traffic or roadway altercations are worth your life, and here is a guy who felt the need to pull a gun instead of moving out of traffic. Fortunately, no one was injured and we were called to intervene. Hopefully, this

violent offender will finally learn his lesson.”