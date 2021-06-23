Three 14-Year-Old Boys Arrested on Grand Theft Charge; Car Owner Had Left Key in Glove Box

Three 14-year-old Palm Coast boys were arrested early Monday morning at Holland Park and charged with grand theft auto, a felony, after they admitted to stealing a car form a Cole Place driveway. The owner of the car had left the key in the glovebox.

The arrest took place after 3:30 in the morning Monday. The boys had been walking in the C Section when they found the unlocked 2010 Toyota Corolla. Possibly looking for something else worth taking, they found the ignition key, and decided to take the car for a spin. Driving around, they saw a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy patrol car actively patrolling in the Island Walk shopping center.









They thought it best to drive into Holland Park to avoid detection, according to their arrest report. But that was precisely what may have triggered their detection: people don’t generally go into the park at 3 o’clock in the morning. Deputies followed, spotted the boys, and asked them why they were there and how, at 14, they came into driving possession of the Toyota, and who was its owner. The boys could not answer. A tag check enabled deputies to contact the owners, who discovered that the car was no longer in their driveway. They had not reported it stolen since they didn’t know until then that it had been stolen. They’d parked it there at 7 p.m. the previous evening, though they couldn’t remember if they’d locked it. One of the owners then recalled having a valet key in the glove box.

“This is a great example of deputies observing suspicious activity and investigating,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “A deputy saw a suspicious car, investigated it, and the result is a stolen car being returned to a resident before they even realized it was stolen. I hope these three juveniles learn from this

experience and can turn their lives around. To our residents, I would like to remind them to please take all your valuables and keys out of your vehicles, lock your car doors and help prevent crime so you don’t become a victim. To parents, know where your children are and what they are doing, especially

late and night and in the early morning hours. Be the Sheriff in your home.”

The three 14 year olds were processed at the county jail on behalf of the Department of Juvenile Justice, which ordered them released to their parents pending further court proceedings.