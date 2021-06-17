Crews Will Work to Stabilize Rock Revetments in Flagler Beach Starting Monday, With Detours

On Monday, June 21, the Florida Department of Transportation will begin a maintenance project to reinforce and stabilize the current rock revetment in Flagler Beach between South 16th Street and South 12th Street.

The contractor will be adding large boulders to the existing rock revetment footprint. The materials used for the dune stabilization will be native and locally sourced. As part of this project, any dune plantings disturbed will be replanted.

This project is permitted through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The work will support dune maintenance previously done in this area and address the areas of revetment that are the least protected. All work will be coordinated with the Flagler Beach Turtle Patrol, with work only occurring after the construction area has been cleared. No work will be performed from the beach.

Crews will work 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and start on the south end of the project at South 16th Street. Motorists on northbound State Road A1A will be detoured around the work areas using South Central Avenue. All detours will be in place 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and removed each evening. Southbound S.R. A1A and all side streets will remain open.

As work is completed, the contractor will move to the next phase of the project. Phase 1 will begin Monday, June 21; the subsequent phases will be scheduled at a later date that has yet to be determined.

Northbound S.R. A1A detours are as follows:

Phase 1 Detour: Northbound S.R. A1A will be detoured at South 17th Street. Motorists on northbound S.R. A1A will turn left on South 17th Street, right on South Central Avenue, and right on South 15th Street to northbound S.R. A1A.

Phase 2 Detour: Northbound S.R. A1A will be detoured to South 16th Street. Motorists on northbound S.R. A1A will turn left on South 16th Street, right on South Central Avenue, and right on South 13th Street to northbound S.R. A1A.

Phase 3 Detour: Northbound S.R. A1A will be detoured to South 13th Street. Motorists on northbound S.R. A1A will turn left on South 13th Street, right on South Central Avenue, and right on South 12th Street to northbound S.R. A1A.

The construction schedule could change due to weather or other unexpected conditions. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me directly.