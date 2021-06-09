An Unhappy Ending for Employee of Star Massage on Palm Coast Parkway

A 51-year-old woman, an employee of Star Massage at 4996 Palm Coast Parkway, was arrested Tuesday at the business on a misdemeanor charge of soliciting prostitution, following a sting operation conducted by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office had been getting “multiple reports of alleged prostitution at the business,” according to a sheriff’s report. So detectives set up the operation, using a corporal in the agency as an undercover posing as a client.









The undercover was greeted by the employee who would later be arrested. He paid $50 for a half-hour massage. The undercover and the masseuse went back to Room 2, where the woman seemed quite aggressive from the beginning. The corporal had disrobed and wrapped a towel around himself. But the woman “blatantly” removed the towel, according to the report.

The massage began. It didn’t last very long before the woman was thrusting her pelvic area suggestively into the corporal’s face, then, seemingly experienced and strong, “flipped” him, pointed at his penis, and matter-of-factly asked: “You want?” She then made the Esperanto gesture known the world over to mean masturbation, at least for males, if not exclusively by males.

“How much?” the corporal asked.

“Shh Shh,” the employee replied.

Negotiations began. The corporal grabbed his wallet and handed the woman $60. She was not happy. He gave her another $20. She was still not happy. He gave her yet another $20. “More,” she said. The cop said it was too much. “No no no,” she told him, it’ll be “worth it.” So she took the bills. She had “whispered in a low tone to keep the conversation quiet,” according to the report.

The undercover is then said to have used the restroom as a stalling tactic. His team had been monitoring the situation from nearby. It entered the business and arrested the woman, the only person at the business who was arrested, though all those within were “secured” at the time of the sting.

p







The woman was interviewed by a sheriff’s detective and Department of Homeland Security agents, along with a translator (the woman is Asian, her address at her jail booking listed as being not far from Shea Stadium in Queens, N.Y.). She answered basic questions, but when asked about the encounter with her last client, she declined to answer.

The Sheriff’s Office has from time to time conducted stings targeting randier individuals, or those servicing them, its last dating back to November, when five women, all of them from out of town, were arrested on misdemeanor charges of soliciting. One of them was charged with cocaine possession in addition to the misdemeanor sex charge. Her case continues in court. Another, sentenced just a few weeks ago, had to pay $323 in fines and court costs but adjudication was withheld. Another failed to appear for a recent hearing. Two others pleaded: one to disorderly conduct, the other to prostitution, both were sentenced to 20 hours of community service and six months’ probation, plus $373 in fines and costs (it was her third offense for prostitution). One of them recently violated probation, so that case carries on.

The Star Massage employee arrested Tuesday was released on $500 bond.