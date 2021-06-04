With Just 28% of Students Vaccinated, Stetson Is Offering Chance at Free Tuition With Proof of Shots

Stetson University is taking steps to ensure a healthy and safe campus environment for the fall semester by encouraging Covid-19 vaccination. One key incentive now being offered to students is the chance to win free tuition for a year.

“Right now, about 28% of the Stetson community has reported their vaccination status to the university, and our goal is 70-80% by the start of classes in August,” said Raymond Nault, vice president of Enrollment Management. “To help reach that goal we are offering students a variety of incentives, including one year of free tuition to two lucky students.”









To be entered for a chance to win free tuition, new and returning students can voluntarily submit an internal form along with proof of their vaccination status, such as a vaccine card, by July 25. Once they have submitted the form, they are entered in all drawings for which they qualify.

Additional incentives include weekly drawings for $1,000 awards to be applied to a student’s tuition bill, and free campus parking. A drawing for free tickets to local world-renowned theme parks will happen on July 30.

Stetson views a high vaccination percentage as an important step toward returning the campus to a more normal environment and allow students more freedom to attend athletic games, large events like homecoming, theater productions and concerts, and to participate in academic competitions in person.

“This is just one more way to allow students to enjoy a true Stetson experience on campus,” said Nault, “and Stetson is at its best when it’s face-to-face.”

The two full-tuition awards will be announced on July 30, but weekly drawings begin June 11 and run through July 30. More information can be found on the Safer Stetson website.