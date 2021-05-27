Flagler County Public Library celebrates ‘Tails and Tales’ this Summer, kickoff party on Saturday

The Flagler County Public Library is embracing all children’s furry friends with its “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program that begins with a kickoff party Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Palm Coast Main Branch Library – located at the intersection of Belle Terre and Palm Coast parkways.









A coinciding photo contest will honor three beloved pets as mascots for the program.

“This is going to be a wonderful outdoor celebration,” said Library Director Holly Albanese. “We didn’t want anyone to worry about whether it is safe to attend an indoor event with their children, so we’re having it outside.”

Saturday’s event – sponsored and paid for by the Friends of the Library – will feature the Critter Caravan petting zoo (until 11:30 a.m.), a sidewalk chalk obstacle course, and tie dying for those who bring a piece of white clothing to transform. Critter Caravan is known for its miniature horse, miniature donkey, dwarf Nigerian goats, sheep, potbelly pig, silky bantam chickens, lion head bunnies, Guinea pig, and ferret.

Kona Ice will provide sweet treats as a relief from the heat. Free Summer Reading totes will be given out while supplies last.

“The Youth Services Department is thrilled to welcome back Flagler families for a special start to our annual Summer Reading program, and a return to our traditional programming schedule with performers and programs for all-ages,” said Youth Services Librarian Jessica Robayo. “Our library is more than just books, it’s a place for us to get together and have fun.”

Want to earn Fido or Fifi a chance at becoming a mascot – and a chewy.com gift certificate? Email a picture by May 31 to [email protected] along with the pet’s name, and contact name and phone number. Entries will be used in the Summer Reading Program promotional materials.









Other Summer Reading Program events include the following:

· Magician Comedian Mark Alan, Tuesday, June 8 at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m.

· Mosquito Control Nicole Graves “Fight the Bite” educational program, Tuesday, June 15 at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m.

· Mad Science Interactive Assembly Program, Tuesday, June 22 at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m.

· Didgeridoo Down Under high-energy Australia-themed that combines music, culture, and comedy, Tuesday, July 6 at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m.

· Singer-songwriter “Mr. Richard” Peeples (pre-registration for this show is required), Tuesday, July 20 at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m.

· Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens “Zoo to You” animals and artifacts that provide hands-on learning, Tuesday, August 3 at 9:30, 10:30, and 11:30 a.m. (note the change in show times)

For more information, contact the Youth Services Desk at 386-446-6763, ext. 3714, or go to the library Facebook page www.Facebook.com/FlaglerCountyPublicLibrary.