Man Enraged By Motorcyclist’s Speed in P-Section Is Arrested on Charge of Attacking Him

William Markert didn’t like how fast Cole Nailor was going on his motorcycle.









Nailor, a 21-year-old resident of Lyons Place in Palm Coast, was on his motorcycle, traveling on Ponce DeLeon Drive Thursday morning, when he accelerated past Markert, who was in his own vehicle. Markert, a 69-year-old resident of Pony Express Drive, “raised his hand out of the window, making the gesture for [Nailor] to slow his speed,” according to a Flagler County Sheriff’s report. Nailor stopped–and parked alongside Markert’s pick-up truck.

A cyclist who was nearby picked up the scene that followed in a cell phone video: Markert got out of his vehicle so fast that he forgot to put it in park. “Watch out, watch out, man!” Nailor told him as the truck began rolling. Markert pivoted, got back in the truck as it rolled and managed to stop it.

Nailor had gotten back on his motorcycle. “Come on! Come on, you little punk,” Markert yelled at him. “Take your helmet off.” Nailor got back off his motorcycle and took off his helmet, then approached Markert defiantly: “What?” he told him, head up, chin forward. Markert is considerably taller and wider than Nailor: 6’8” against 5’11”, according to a sheriff’s report. Markert then charges Nailor, pushing him once, twice, three times, and as he did so the third time Nailor attempted to land a strike on Markert’s face, but had to jump to do so. He then backed away, fists raised as Markert kept charging.

At least two passing cars, seeing the fight, blared their horns as the two men ended up wrestling in the swale. It’s not clear from the video, which only briefly shows that part of the fight, who had the upper hand at that point, but Nailor eventually got back on his motorcycle. The sheriff’s report states that the author of the video is unknown. That author sent the clip to Nailor, who turned it over to deputies. Deputies concluded that Markert was “clearly” the primary aggressor.









Nailor was slightly bruised and his left eye was red when a sheriff’s deputy spoke with him. When they spoke to Markert at his home, Markert said Nailor had approached his truck and gotten into an argument with him, and that Markert was punched in the face first. On the way to jail after his arrest on a battery charge he complained of chest pains. Paramedics arrived, evaluated him, and he turned down treatment. He was then booked at the jail on a simple battery charge, a misdemeanor.

“Incidents like this are easily avoidable by not losing your temper,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Taking action yourself does not stop drivers from driving badly but often escalates the situation. Road rage often leads to crashes, battery, aggravated assaults, and arrests. I’m glad this situation didn’t

escalate to anything worse. If you see someone doing something illegal on the road or driving in an unsafe matter, don’t take it upon yourself to correct the situation, call us and we will take care of it. Don’t engage in road rage.”

If you see unsafe driving please report it to the FCSO by calling 386-313-4911 or in an emergency dial 911. To report traffic concerns go here.