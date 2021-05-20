Palm Coast Historical Society’s Inaugural Electric-Bike Tour of Palm Coast Set for May 23

May is National Preservation Month and the Palm Coast Historical Society is ready to celebrate. We are excited to announce our Inaugural E-bike History Tour which will highlight significant locations in Palm Coast’s early development.

Palm Coast resident and local FLEBIKE store owner Frank Paccilli is sponsoring and guiding the E-bike Tour of the “Core Area” of Palm Coast on Sunday, May 23 from 2 – 4:30 pm (weather permitting) to benefit the Palm Coast Historical Society and Museum.









PCHS is accepting reservations and payment for 16 individuals on a first-come, first-serve basis on its website www.palmcoasthistory.org.

The SPECIAL Preservation Month price is $29.99 per person and includes the E-bike rental, helmet and guided tour. Mr. Pacilli is donating 100% of the cost of the bike rental and guided excursion to the PC Historical Society. The tour will begin and end at the FLEBIKE shop at 5 Utility Dr., Suite 9 in the plaza along Old Kings Road.

The loop will include portions of the Graham Swamp Boardwalk, Colbert Lane, Waterfront Park trail, Palm Harbor Parkway, Casper Drive, Clubhouse Drive, Palm Coast Parkway, and Florida Park Drive with a stop at the PCHS Museum in Holland Park. Requirements include good balance and intermediate biking ability. Riders have the option of pedaling or cruising in electric mode. This is a leisurely outing and not a physical fitness challenge! Wear a bright colored shirt for maximum visibility.