Consortium of Local Ham Radio Clubs to Test Emergency Capabilities June 26 and 27

Local Amateur Radio operators will be representing our community in American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio’s science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event.

The local effort will include Hams from the Daytona Beach Amateur Radio Association, the Flagler Emergency Communications Association and the Flagler Palm Coast Amateur Radio Club who will gather at Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast, Florida 32137 to operate multiple Ham Radio stations for 24 hours beginning at 2 pm. Saturday, June 26th.

The public is welcome to visit this local Field Day site to learn more about Ham Radio, local clubs and hams in our own neighborhoods. Opportunities will be available to operate radios under the supervision of Federal Communications Commission licensed Radio Amateurs. This event is free of charge , no advance arrangements are necessary.