CareerSource Flagler Volusia Hosts Virtual Job Fair for Healthcare Careers on April 29

Note: Pre-register for the fair here.

CareerSource Flagler Volusia will host the Virtual Job Fair for Healthcare Careers on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to noon. Veterans and their eligible spouses will receive priority of service and may join the event starting at 10:00 a.m. The event will be open to the general public from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Over 17 Healthcare businesses from across Flagler and Volusia Counties will be participating in the event, looking to hire over 200 individuals for 80 positions at all experience levels.

With the coronavirus pandemic cancelling many traditional in-person hiring events, virtual job fairs are becoming a popular option for individuals seeking employment. Virtual job fairs give greater accessibility to attendees by connecting them directly with hiring managers or recruiters during the event.









“Over the past year Halifax Health has utilized new and innovative ways to recruit top talent in order to meet the needs of our community,” said Mary Jo Allen, Vice President & Chief Nursing Officer at Halifax Health. “Virtual Job Fairs allow us a safe and efficient way to meet and interview potential new employees, while opening the door to attract applicants from all over the country.”

Attendees are encouraged to pre-register at: http://bit.ly/healthcarejobfair2021 and upload their resumes in a PDF format. On the day of the event, attendees can access the Virtual Job Fair platform from their computer, smartphone or tablet, to apply and interview with Healthcare recruiters live through video chat. Participants must have a resume uploaded to their virtual profile to apply for open positions.

CareerSource Flagler Volusia is offering resume assistance at no cost to individuals who need help creating or updating their resume prior to the event. For more information on resume assistance, visit: www.careersourcefv.com/virtualresumereview.

Businesses interested in participating in the April 29th Virtual Job Fair for Healthcare Careers can register at: http://bit.ly/Healthcarebusiness.

For any assistance or questions about this event, contact Business Services Representative, Kevin Rogers at 386-341-0064 or [email protected] for more information.