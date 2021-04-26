Daytona State College Awarded $73,000 Career Pathways Grant to Support New Automotive Apprenticeship Program

Daytona State College has announced the creation of a new Automotive Apprenticeship program made possible through the Florida Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant recently approved by Governor Ron DeSantis. The College will work in conjunction with Daytona Toyota to develop the curriculum and receive additional support from CareerSource Flagler Volusia.









“The Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant Program has been a priority of this administration since day one,” said DeSantis. “Expanding registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs not only is a strategic investment in our state’s workforce, but it addresses the state’s skills gap, provides support for employers and residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The $73,145 grant provides funding to establish the program, secure equipment and instructional materials, and recruit new students. The apprenticeship is expected to deliver approximately 2,650 hours of employer-based training through a combination of direct on-the-job training and one-on-one mentorship provided by qualified senior employees of Daytona Toyota. Additional training includes Related Technical Instruction (RTI) delivered by Daytona State at its Advanced Technology College. The course work will mirror the content currently presented in DSC’s Automotive Service Technology career certificate program.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to partner with a local business that has been so supportive of our programs,” said Frank Snyder, Director of DSC’s Mary Karl College of Workforce and Continuing Education. “Funding from this grant will purchase equipment and tools, fund testing certifications and leverage funds from additional sources to support this hybrid apprenticeship model.”

The combined program design will enable students to complete the Toyota-based training modules and levels of mastery, complete the required RTI while taking the available ASE certification exams along the way, and obtain multiple stackable certificates throughout the program. Apprentices who move more quickly through the training can move into additional Toyota training levels. The full apprenticeship program is expected to be completed by most participants in two years.









Apprentices will also earn hourly pay, and upon completion of the Maintenance Level Training, receive a standard company issued tool set with a guaranteed 40-hour week and incentives. As apprentices make additional progress, they continue to advance in compensation and the capacity for advanced skill work.

Daytona State was one of eight members of the Florida College System that received a portion of the $10 million funding. State universities, school districts and private training entities were also eligible for the grant, which is specifically designed to assist in the creation of new apprenticeship opportunities or expand on existing ones.

The College already offers two apprenticeship programs for electricians and one for plumbers and pipefitters. Nearly 300 students were enrolled in those courses during the 2019-20 academic year, and the Plumbing and Pipefitters Apprenticeship program was further expanded through a Career Pathways Grant in 2020.