Flagler Health+ Makes Pfizer Vaccine Available to All Over the Age of 16 on April 23

Flagler Health+ (formerly Flagler Hospital) is bringing the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination to Flagler County for a one-time opportunity for anyone at least 16 years old to be vaccinated on April 23. Appointments are required, as is a return visit for a second dose on May 14.









“The main difference between the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine that has been offered in our community since December is that residents aged 16 years old, and older, are eligible to receive this vaccine,” said County Administrator Jerry Cameron. “It is very generous of Flagler Health(+) to provide this service to its neighboring county to the south.”

The hospital system, which has been expanding services in Flagler County, is partnering with Flagler County Fire Rescue, the Palm Coast Fire Department, and Flagler County Emergency Management to conduct this event that will be held at the county’s Emergency Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 3, Bunnell (directly behind the domed Government Services Building).

“We are excited about our presence in Flagler,” said Jason Barrett, CEO of Flagler Health+. “And we look forward to many more opportunities to work with the county and its cities to provide the best health care available.”

Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 23, and can be made online at www.FlaglerCounty.org/Covid. Appointments for the second dose of the vaccine to be administered on May 14 will be booked at the same time as the initial appointment.

“Residents 16 years old and older are eligible, but 16- and 17-year-olds must be accompanied by a legal guardian,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord.

Additionally, there are plenty of other vaccination opportunities for those who are at least 18 years old. Links to appointments for Parkview Church, Walmart, Publix, Walgreens, Winn-Dixie, CVS, Grace Community Pharmacy, and Florida Department of Health-Flagler locations are also available at www.FlaglerCounty.org/Covid.

The Moderna vaccine is offered at the Florida Department of Health-Flagler (also commonly referred to as the Flagler County Department) locations. In addition to the online appointments, those who do not have email or internet access may call 866-201-1541 (TTY: 833-476-1450).

Residents can also use their cell phones to sign up for text message alerts about vaccine availability and COVID-19 testing opportunities by texting the single word FLAGLERCOVID to the mobile phone number 888-777. To cancel these alerts, reply with the word STOP in the same text message thread.

For now, fully vaccinated people can gather indoors without physical distancing or wearing masks with:

Other people who are fully vaccinated

Unvaccinated people from one other household, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19

“Until more is known, fully vaccinated people should continue to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart from other people in other settings, like when they are in public or visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households,” according to the CDC website.

To find answers to other frequently asked questions about coronavirus vaccinations, visit the CDC website.