Sheriff’s Ex-Detective Mark Moy Demoted to Civilian Status, Criminal Charge of Domestic Violence Dropped

Mark A. Moy, the long-time veteran of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested in mid-February on a domestic battery charge, was suspended without pay for two months, demoted to civilian status without any law enforcement authority, placed on disciplinary probation for a year, and will be required to re-apply for a sworn deputy’s position as if he were starting over, his corporal rank now lost, according to the Disciplinary Probation Agreement he signed last week with the Sheriff’s Office. His annual pay was cut by $8,000.









The agreement’s terms are more severe than those of prosecutors or circuit court: the State Attorney’s Office dropped the misdemeanor charge on March 22, the same day Moy, 39, signed a deferred prosecution agreement that required him to complete a substance abuse evaluation and any recommended treatment, and an eight-hour anger-management course, which he completed on march 11. He was also required to pay $20 to Crime Stoppers and $100 to the State Attorney’s Office for the costs of prosecution.

Still, under normal circumstances, Moy would have been fired. Moy was found in violation of two policies, one of them a “Category 10 violation,” which entails breaking the law. The other violation was conduct unbecoming, penalized by a range of sanctions up to and including termination. A Category 10 violation, by policy, results in termination. Moy was spared “in light of [his] exemplary employment history with [the Sheriff’s Office], as well as his candor and acceptance of responsibility for this incident,” and in light of the probationary terms.

The incident struck several discordant notes: One of Sheriff Rick Staly’s highest-profile initiative since his election has been a campaign against domestic violence. Moy for his part has had a spotless career with the Sheriff’s Office since 2007 and had been promoted to corporal in 2017, he was engaging and respected, and normally found himself writing reports or testifying about individuals hurting others.









“I don’t think words can express how sorry I am that I have brought disgrace to this agency,” Moy said, according to an internal investigation. “I’ve been employed here for fourteen years and I have never had any form of discipline. I come to work every day and work for the citizens of this county, I love my job. I believe that I have excelled and continue to do great things for this agency and I am really sorry that I have disgraced this agency.”

Moy was arrested on Feb. 12 on accusations that, after he’d been drinking with friends at home in Palm Coast between the night before and early that morning, he’d struck his 19-year-old daughter hard enough that she complained of trouble hearing out of her left ear. Father and daughter had initially argued in front of the woman’s stepmother and Jack Castanheira, a Moy colleague in the detective bureau, who was also off duty that night. Moy attributed the confrontation to his daughter’s increasing disrespect over time.

Separately from the court proceedings, the Sheriff’s Office conducted an internal investigation, resulting in an eight-page report sustaining certain policy violations by Moy and summing up his penalties. The report is unusually limited in scope, relying only on the original arrest report and a sworn statement by Moy, along with a brief paraphrase of a statement by Moy’s union attorney, who said his client was “specifically waiving all rights noted under the officer’s bill of rights that would require a full investigation to be conducted by the agency.”









Moy then explained how the incident occurred–how increasingly disrespectful his daughter had become over the past year or so, according to what he told the investigator, how she disrespected him in front of company, how he grabbed her by her shirt twice and the second time slapped her in the face. “Moy advised that this is not in his character but added that he had been drinking but was not saying that this alleviated the responsibility,” the investigative report states. “Moy again expressed his distaste for this form of disrespect but was quick to state that his actions and response is unacceptable. M. Moy again stated that this behavior is not who he is and would honestly do anything for his children and always will.”

Moy told the investigator he didn’t know if he’d become intoxicated that night, saying he’d started drinking at 7 p.m. and had three or four drinks. Moy also acknowledged lying to Sgt. Frank Gamarra, who was the investigative deputy on the case in February. Moy had told him that night that the incident had not become violent. “Moy became emotional while stating again that this is not in his character and he will never do anything of this nature again,” the internal investigative report states. “It was clear that the emotions were overwhelming and some time was permitted for him to gather his thoughts.”

He said he’d never laid a hand on his children before, and his daughter had not done anything that justified his striking her.









“There are no words and I am so embarrassed,” Moy said during the interview. “I plan on doing whatever it takes, anger management counseling, AA meetings or whatever it takes. I don’t believe I have a problem but I am willing to seek out and see if there are any issues that I may have, I think I owe that to everybody at least. I need to make sure that it is something I can check off the list.”

No one else was interviewed for the internal investigation, which was conducted by detective Randall Doyle and supervised by Chief Mark Strobridge. On April 8, Moy requested expedited disciplinary action, and last Tuesday signed the probation agreement with the agency, which also includes mandatory participation in the agency’s Employee Assistance Program.

Moy remains employed in the agency’s detective division, but as a civilian digital forensics analyst. His pay was cut from $62,112 to $54,251 a year.