Sheriff’s Detective Mark Moy Is Arrested on a Domestic Battery Charge and Relieved of Duty

Mark A. Moy, a 14-year veteran of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and a well-regarded detective with roles in high-profile arrests and convictions of murderers and molesters, was arrested today on a domestic battery charge today, suspended without pay and relieved of duty pending further investigations.









The allegation of domestic violence stems from an incident that unfolded over a two-hour span late Thursday night into early Friday morning, involving a 19-year-old woman who appears to be Moy’s daughter from a previous marriage. She was in her bedroom at Moy’s house in Flagler Beach, video-chatting with a friend, when she went to the kitchen to get a bag of chips.

Moy’s arrest report narrates what allegedly followed: he took a couple of chips then demanded the whole bag, berating her and calling her name–and doing so in front of three adults, including Jack Castanheira, a sheriff’s detective. The 19 year old went into the garage. Moy followed her and continued to berate her, allegedly grabbing her by the shirt and neck. She managed to get back into her room, where she ended the video call out of embarrassment, at which point Moy “broke down her door,” Moy’s arrest report states, “and entered her bedroom where he again placed his hand around her neck, and slapped her with an open hand on the left side of her face.”

A 42-year-old woman with Moy’s last name, who was in the kitchen at the time of the initial altercation, got between the younger woman and Moy and told him to stop or she’d call police. He threw his cell phone at her and told her to call. The younger woman took the phone and said there was no need for such a call. Castanheira–a 10-year veteran at the agency–walked in and took Moy out of the room.

The 19 year old, “in fear for her safety,” left to go to her step-father’s house.

The Sheriff’s Sgt. Frank Gamarra conducted the initial investigation. (It isn’t clear from the arrest report who called police.) He detected redness to the woman’s chest area, a minor cut or scratch at the base of her neck, scratch marks on the neck and bleeding from the left ear beneath an earring. The alleged victim said she was having trouble hearing out of that ear. She declined Gamarra’s offer of calling an ambulance. She told him “she was not sure if she wanted to pursue criminal charges or not.”









Gamarra and Cmdr. Jason Neat then went to Moy’s house, where Moy agreed to speak without an attorney. Moy said the 19-year-old had never made false allegations against him, nor had any reason to lie. But Moy said the dispute never escalated to anything like violence, only that the woman was allegedly being disrespectful–he did not recall what specifically had triggered the argument, but it wasn’t the bag of chips, he said, though earlier that evening they’d discussed her poor grades and her was concerned about her poor attitude–and that they’d argued in the garage.

The 43-year-old woman spoke to Gamarra of separating Moy and the 19-year-old woman, and the other woman who’d been in the kitchen said she’d heard the argument but not witnessed more than that.

Castanheira, however, was “clearly intoxicated” when Cpl. William Lowe reached him by phone, by which time Castanheira was in Orlando and said he would not be available until the afternoon.

“Based on the fact that the two parties were separated, no further propensity for violence was present, and an outstanding sworn law enforcement witness was yet to be interviewed, Sergeant Gamarra did not make an arrest on scene, allowing the opportunity for a full criminal investigation to be completed,” the arrest report states, though typically when an individual is confronted with domestic violence allegations of the sort that Gamarra had documented, the individual is arrested on scene at that time.









Castanheira the next day gave Gamarra a statement over the phone. According to the arrest report, “Castanheira stated that he overheard [Moy] and [the 19-year-old woman] having an argument, but could not detail what the argument was about. Detective Castanheira stated that the argument did go into the garage, and later into [the woman’s] bedroom. Detective Castanheira stated that he entered [her] bedroom and removed Mark from the room. Detective Castanheira stated that the argument had de-escalated slightly when he walked into

room,” and that he witnessed Moy and the younger and older woman ina back corner talking loudly. The detective said “he did not observe anything physical occur during the altercation, that he did not hear anyone else make mention of a physical altercation, and that he did not remember seeing any injuries on upon her departure.”

He said the altercation occurred before 1 a.m., and that he left between 1 and 1:30 a.m.

Gamarra concluded that based on the alleged victim’s statement, “her observed injuries, and nature of the allegations, probable cause exists that Mark A. Moy did commit the crime of battery, domestic violence.” Moy met Gamarra at the county jail, where he was booked and held without bond on a charge of domestic battery.

The Sheriff’s Office Friday night issued a release summarizing the case. Chief Mark Strobridge was quoted in the release. “Sheriff Staly is extremely disappointed in his behavior,” Strobridge said. “Sheriff Staly has made the reduction of domestic violence a priority since becoming Sheriff and this proves that no one is immune from it or from being arrested if they violate the law. Sheriff Staly does not condone this behavior and will not tolerate it from Deputy Sheriffs wearing a badge pledging to serve and protect.”