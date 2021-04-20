Golden Magnolia Celebrates ‘Builder of the Year Award’ with Open House April 23rd

Golden Magnolia, recent winner of the first place Grand Award in their category for the company’s “Boliviana” home model, is excited to celebrate with an open house on Friday, April 23rd from 3:00PM until 6:00PM. Golden Magnolia has won Best Builder for the fourth year in a row. The event is open to the public and includes live music, giveaways, food and drinks and a tour of the winning home, located at 54 Freemont Turn, Palm Coast, Fl.

“We are honored to have been awarded Best Builder again from the Flagler Home Builder’s Association,” said Marianna Gorshelev, President of Golden Magnolia. “This year’s Parade of Homes started on March 20th, and we have had hundreds of people tour our model homes already,” added Marianna.









The ‘Boliviana’ model is a 3-bedroom, 2-bath home with 2,198 sq feet of living area, a spacious great room design, and a welcoming Classic Mediterranean elevation. The open floor plan and well-planned kitchen make the home perfect for entertaining. The model at 54 Freemont Turn includes a pool, cabana and fire pit, where there will be live entertainment during the open house.

Golden Magnolia offers expertise in residential construction and home additions, and is committed to superior quality, value and complete customer satisfaction. They offer total personalization so there are never any change fees to make changes or upgrades to a home. The company also offers financing. To see more information on Golden Magnolia, as well as the company’s gallery of homes that are available, and home warranty and energy efficiency standards, visit http://www.goldenmagnoliainc.com/. They can be reached at 386-864-2199, [email protected], or https://www.facebook.com/AAAbuilderspalmcoast.