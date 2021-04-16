Flagler Beach Will Combine Prescription Drugs Take-Back Day With Golf Cart Registrations on April 24

On April 24–“Super Spring Saturday”–the City of Flagler Beach will provide the community with the opportunity to take advantage of Prescription Take-Back Day and golf cart inspections and registration payments at the city’s Police Department, 204 South Flagler Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.









The Flagler Beach Police Department, in support of “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day,” will be collecting unused or expired prescription medications for safe disposal. This one day event will provide residents and visitors with a no-cost, anonymous collection of unwanted or expired medicines. This initiative is a collaboration between the local Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Needles or fluids are not accepted, however.

Super Spring Saturday will also offer golf cart inspections in the front parking lot of the Police Department during the same four hours. To streamline the event registration process, a member of the city’s finance department will be at the Police Department to collect the $40 payment for Golf Cart Registrations. Payments can be with cash, by check or credit card. Keep in mind: Golf balls are not a form of payment.

“I’m excited about our City offering Prescription Pill Pickup for our residents and having a special Saturday golf cart registration to accommodate those that are busy during the week,” newly-elected Mayor Suzie Johnston said. The combination of the two events was her “super idea,” Police Chief Matt Doughney said, “and I believe a great benefit to our community.”









Any Flagler Beach resident who is ill or cannot leave home for any reason can call and make arrangements for their prescription take-back to be picked up by Doughney on April 24, 2021. That service is in recognition of the limitations and restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Flagler Beach residents can call (386) 517-2020 and provide the city’s Records Clerk with their name, address, phone number and a convenient time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the chief to stop by and pick up their take-back. Reservations for pickup will be taken effective today through Friday, April 23 at 5 p.m.

“We’re a small Police Department with big hearts and I can’t think of a better way to show our community how much we care about them,” Doughney said. “It’s an honor and a privilege to ‘Protect & Serve’ such a wonderful community, and on April 24th we’ll be serving our residents and visitors in a super way”.

If you have any questions about Super Spring Saturday, feel free to contact the chief at (386) 517-2024.