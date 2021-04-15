Queen of Jazz Linda Cole at Flagler Auditorium with FPC Alumni on April 23

Linda Cole, Flagler County’s resident Queen of Jazz, headlines a special performance celebrating the Flagler Auditorium’s unique mission of creating the ultimate classroom for the arts. The performance, including a special showcase by two prominent alumni of the high school, is part of the Auditorium’s ongoing Community Celebration Series. The concert begins at 7 o’clock on April 23, 2021. For tickets, visit www.flaglerauditorium.org or call 386-437-7547.









Linda Cole, a member of the legendary Nat King Cole family, has had a long and celebrated career as a master of musical genres including jazz, gospel, country, and pop. Her performances include credits with the London Symphony Orchestra, the Temptations, Chuck Mangione, Spyro Gyra, David Benoit, and the County Basie Orchestra. Local audiences know her for her appearances with the Orlando Jazz Orchestra, the Daytona Beach Concert Band, and the Space Coast Symphony Jazz Orchestra. She has long been a champion of music education, as well as an educator herself, and will be introducing some of Flagler’s most accomplished alumni to the concert audience. One critic recently wrote, “Her beautifully crafted performances are nothing short of wonderful. She has a mesmerizing voice that consistently leaves audiences wanting more.”

Accompanying Ms. Cole will be the Abe Alam Trio. Himself a graduate of Flagler Palm Coast High School, Alam is a professor at Full Sail University in Central Florida. A professional jazz guitarist, music director, and educator, he has performed with Ira Sullivan, Kurt Elling, Jason Marsalis, Ingrid Jenson, Dave Steinmeyer, and many more nationally acclaimed musicians.

The program will open with vocalist Jill Vanderoef and pianist Nicole Tilton Cross, both Flagler Palm Coast High School alumni. They will offer a special performance on the same stage that gave them their start in high school. Says Flagler Auditorium Director Amelia Fulmer “Nicole and Jill have performed all over the world, but while the pandemic has created a pause in their careers, it has also created an opportunity for our community to see them perform here as ‘Stars’ on the Flagler Auditorium stage.”









“A member of the Flagler Auditorium governing board for many years, Linda Cole has served on the board’s scholarship community for ten years,” says Auditorium Director Amelia Fulmer. “This show allows the community to see how far those scholarship recipients have taken their talent and ability. It is fitting to have Miss Cole present this concert with these talented young people.”

In accordance with CDC guidelines, the Auditorium audience will be at 25 percent capacity. Health screening, temperature checks, and face coverings are required. The Auditorium employs a newly installed state-of-the-art circulating clean air system utilizing Global Plasma Technology.