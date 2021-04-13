Palm Coast Man, 18, Arrested on Assault Charges of Running Over 17-Year-Old with BMW at Park Brawl

It’s a very brief video clip, a few seconds, blurry and showing the scene from a distance. But it appears to show a dark-colored car driving in the opposite direction from a reported brawl on a field at Ralph Carter Park and partially running over or knocking down an individual, who then stood up as the car drove off.









The incident took place on April 7 during a brawl that involved from 30 to 40 people, mostly teens, and resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old girl on felony assault charges after allegedly tasering another teen repeatedly.

On Monday, Circuit Judge Terence Perkins signed an arrest warrant for 18-year-old David Reis on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated child abuse on accusations that he drove his BMW against a 17-year-old at the park. The arrest is the latest development in the park incident, disturbing for the breadth of the number of people involved and the seeming indifference of many of them to the violence unfolding in front of them, or their involvement in it.

“This guy is lucky that he didn’t kill the victim and that he’s not in jail for murder,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “The vehicle is the deadly weapon in this case and if you’ve seen the video, it is hard to believe that the victim walked away with minor injuries.”









According to sheriff’s reports, the incident originated with a group of people going to an individual’s home, threatening to beat him up. The individual decided to gather his own group of friends and address the matter at the park. The brawl ensued. Several people reported to deputies that as teens dispersed, some of them were being struck by vehicles.

A deputy got the clip of the BMW incident the next day. “The video shows a blue 2004-2006 BMW 3-series sedan driving through the grass field at Ralph Carter Park striking an individual,” a sheriff’s report states. “Once the victim was struck by the vehicle, he tumbled over the front driver’s side of the hood and fell to the ground, continuing to tumble. The victim got up and moved away from the vehicle.”

The victim’s mother called the sheriff’s office that evening to report the incident. She reported second hand that the individual at the wheel of the BMW was Reis. Witnesses told the a deputy that the BMW “drove directly at the curb, jumped the curb almost removing its front bumper, and began driving on the field,” according to the report. The BMW then drove slowly around the group of fighting individuals, circled, then accelerated to around 20 miles per hour as it drove “directly” for someone, who believed he was being targeted intentionally. That person moved out of the way. The BMW struck the victim instead.

Either a witness or the alleged victim (the arrest report redacts names) were able to identify the driver.

The deputy obtained another video that has not so far been disclosed publicly that further shows details of last week’s incident, of the tasing incident, and how one girl attempted to shield the victim from being tased.

Reis, a resident of Roxton lane in Palm Coast, was booked at the Flagler County jail on $17,500 bond.