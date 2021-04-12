Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

Cyclist Killed on U.S. 1 Near Seminole Woods; Biker Who Crashed on I-95 on April 1 Dies from Injuries

| | Leave a Comment

A motorcyclist airlifted from a crash scene on I-95 on April 1 succumbed to his injuries a week later. The image above is a file photo unrelated to that crash. (© FlaglerLive)
A motorcyclist airlifted from a crash scene on I-95 on April 1 succumbed to his injuries a week later. The image above is a file photo unrelated to that crash. (© FlaglerLive)

A 38-year-old Flagler County man on a bicycle was struck and killed on U.S. 1 near Seminole Woods Boulevard Sunday night. Earlier that day, the Florida Highway Patrol issued an update to an April 1 crash, reporting the death from his injuries of a 61-year-old motorcyclist who had crashed on April 1 on I-95 in Palm Coast.




Sunday night’s crash took place at 8:40 p.m. as the cyclist, who has not been identified, was pedaling north on the right side of the highway, just before Seminole Woods Boulevard. A man driving a silver Toyota Prius reported striking something, he was not sure what, and pulling over. The bicycle was stuck beneath the vehicle, according to 911 notes.

The cyclist had been thrown to the middle of the road, and at first appeared to be breathing but was unresponsive and had “obvious life threatening wounds,” according to a sheriff’s deputy’s report. A Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy attempted life-saving measures.

Less than 10 minutes later, he had no pulse. Authorities attempted to call for an emergency helicopter but soon cancelled the call as the cyclist was pronounced deceased at 8:53 p.m. A Flagler County Fire Rescue unit took a voluntary blood draw from the driver of the Prius.

Both northbound lanes of U.S. 1 were shut down from the traffic circle at Old Dixie Highway north until close to 2 a.m. as the Florida Highway Patrol conducted the traffic homicide investigation. The Palm Coast Fire Police regulated traffic.




On April 1, Tom Feretti, who was traveling south on I-95 in the outside lane, about a mile south of the Palm Coast Parkway overpass, when he lost control and ran off the right side of the highway. He was thrown from his motorcycle and landed on “the wet grassy shoulder,” FHP reported at the time. He was not wearing a helmet and had a serious head injury, according to 911 notes. Within minutes of the crash Flagler County Fire Flight, the emergency helicopter, landed on the highway and airlifted Feretti to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach.

FHP reported that the W.-Section resident died on April 7. The road fatalities are the third and fourth in the county this year.

Conner Bosch law attorneys lawyers offices palm coast flagler county
If you’re here and you’ve read this far down our notoriously boundless articles, you’re one of our 25,000-some daily visitors, and you’ve read not 5 or 50 but probably 500 FlaglerLive articles this year--at no cost to you. But locally focused, independent and bold reporting isn’t cheap, and it’s becoming rare: two-thirds of counties don’t have a daily paper anymore, let alone a 24/7 news source. We depend on your help to fund the essential investigative and analytical journalism you’ve relied on for 11 years, and to keep FlaglerLive the only fully free-access, news source in Flagler County. If each of you contributed as little as $5 for the whole year--barely over a penny a day--we wouldn’t need to solicit advertising. But only a fraction of you contribute. Make a difference this holiday season. Have a stake in fostering serious journalism in your community. Contribute today or become a monthly donor.FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and contribute.

All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

Reader Interactions

  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents
  • grand living realty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *