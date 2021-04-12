Cyclist Killed on U.S. 1 Near Seminole Woods; Biker Who Crashed on I-95 on April 1 Dies from Injuries

A 38-year-old Flagler County man on a bicycle was struck and killed on U.S. 1 near Seminole Woods Boulevard Sunday night. Earlier that day, the Florida Highway Patrol issued an update to an April 1 crash, reporting the death from his injuries of a 61-year-old motorcyclist who had crashed on April 1 on I-95 in Palm Coast.









Sunday night’s crash took place at 8:40 p.m. as the cyclist, who has not been identified, was pedaling north on the right side of the highway, just before Seminole Woods Boulevard. A man driving a silver Toyota Prius reported striking something, he was not sure what, and pulling over. The bicycle was stuck beneath the vehicle, according to 911 notes.

The cyclist had been thrown to the middle of the road, and at first appeared to be breathing but was unresponsive and had “obvious life threatening wounds,” according to a sheriff’s deputy’s report. A Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy attempted life-saving measures.

Less than 10 minutes later, he had no pulse. Authorities attempted to call for an emergency helicopter but soon cancelled the call as the cyclist was pronounced deceased at 8:53 p.m. A Flagler County Fire Rescue unit took a voluntary blood draw from the driver of the Prius.

Both northbound lanes of U.S. 1 were shut down from the traffic circle at Old Dixie Highway north until close to 2 a.m. as the Florida Highway Patrol conducted the traffic homicide investigation. The Palm Coast Fire Police regulated traffic.









On April 1, Tom Feretti, who was traveling south on I-95 in the outside lane, about a mile south of the Palm Coast Parkway overpass, when he lost control and ran off the right side of the highway. He was thrown from his motorcycle and landed on “the wet grassy shoulder,” FHP reported at the time. He was not wearing a helmet and had a serious head injury, according to 911 notes. Within minutes of the crash Flagler County Fire Flight, the emergency helicopter, landed on the highway and airlifted Feretti to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach.

FHP reported that the W.-Section resident died on April 7. The road fatalities are the third and fourth in the county this year.