With Warning to the Gullible, a Bouncy Sheriff’s Office Launches Deputies on New Transportation Unit

On April 1, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) launched the newest Transportation Unit (T.U.), enabling officers to jump higher and help the community faster.

Sheriff Rick Staly has been working closely with the FCSO T.U. to bring the newest and most innovative ideas to the agency. Expanding the programs to help prevent, limit and manage crime is FCSO’s number one priority, which led to the creation and launch of the FCSO Pogo Program.









The FCSO Pogo Program enables deputies to jump higher and longer distances, allowing responding deputies to get to the scene of crimes at the speed of jump. Our newest pogo-mobiles are made with industrial-strength steel springs, enabling deputies to reach new heights with incredible precision on

the landing, the hydro-formed steel shell, and welded diamond footplate acts as the safest and fastest way for emergency response.

Each FCSO pogo-mobile will have an installed radio-system, reflective lights and a state-of-the-art bounce package, to aid in balance and control of the vehicle. “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Pogo Program, as we are the first agency to implement this new strategy to help get into the community more efficiently,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “The FCSO T.U. has been working tirelessly to create a way for the community to get immediate, physical presence of law enforcement in the event of an emergency, and the new Pogo Program pogo-mobiles

allow us to do exactly that.”

For more information on the FCSO Pogo Program, please visit www.flaglersheriff.com/weprankedyou to get a sneak peek at our newest T.U. pogo-mobiles.