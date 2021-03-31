Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

All Government Offices and Court System Will Close for Good Friday, April 2, But Schools Remain Open

| | Leave a Comment

A limestone sculpture of Mary and Christ believed to date from around 1400, possibly from Prague, and now part of the Metropolitan Museum's Cloisters Collection. The accompanying note reads: "Christian scripture does not mention a moment when Jesus' mother held his deceased body in her lap. Nonetheless, in the hands of theologians and then artists, this imagined moment became the focus of prayer and reflection. Here, the sculptor sets the emaciated, almost naked body of Jesus against the ample, enveloping robes of Mary, who grasps his thin wrist as if to check his pulse. The sculpture's poignancy surpasses the boundaries of Christianity to touch a nerve about the love of a mother for her son and the tragedy of an early death." (© FlaglerLive)
A limestone sculpture of Mary and Christ believed to date from around 1400, possibly from Prague, and now part of the Metropolitan Museum’s Cloisters Collection. The accompanying note reads: “Christian scripture does not mention a moment when Jesus’ mother held his deceased body in her lap. Nonetheless, in the hands of theologians and then artists, this imagined moment became the focus of prayer and reflection. Here, the sculptor sets the emaciated, almost naked body of Jesus against the ample, enveloping robes of Mary, who grasps his thin wrist as if to check his pulse. The sculpture’s poignancy surpasses the boundaries of Christianity to touch a nerve about the love of a mother for her son and the tragedy of an early death.” (© FlaglerLive)

Almost all local government offices will be closed April 2 in observance of Good Friday.

Closures include all city government offices in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, county government offices, all constitutional offices, including th Sheriff’s Office’s administrative operations, and the court system.

Recycling and garbage collection will proceed according to the regular schedule in Palm Coast and the county.




But the school district will remain open, with all class schedules continuing as normal and the district’s office in Bunnell operating along its normal schedule. The district revamped its calendar this year, eliminating what would usually have been holidays or days off, or teacher work days, to account for the loss of two weeks at the beginning of the school-year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. In previous years, Good Friday was either a professional development day or a teacher work day, with students given the day off.

If you’re here and you’ve read this far down our notoriously boundless articles, you’re one of our 25,000-some daily visitors, and you’ve read not 5 or 50 but probably 500 FlaglerLive articles this year--at no cost to you. But locally focused, independent and bold reporting isn’t cheap, and it’s becoming rare: two-thirds of counties don’t have a daily paper anymore, let alone a 24/7 news source. We depend on your help to fund the essential investigative and analytical journalism you’ve relied on for 11 years, and to keep FlaglerLive the only fully free-access, news source in Flagler County. If each of you contributed as little as $5 for the whole year--barely over a penny a day--we wouldn’t need to solicit advertising. But only a fraction of you contribute. Make a difference this holiday season. Have a stake in fostering serious journalism in your community. Contribute today or become a monthly donor.FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and contribute.

All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

Reader Interactions

  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents
  • grand living realty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *