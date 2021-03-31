All Government Offices and Court System Will Close for Good Friday, April 2, But Schools Remain Open

Almost all local government offices will be closed April 2 in observance of Good Friday.

Closures include all city government offices in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, county government offices, all constitutional offices, including th Sheriff’s Office’s administrative operations, and the court system.

Recycling and garbage collection will proceed according to the regular schedule in Palm Coast and the county.









But the school district will remain open, with all class schedules continuing as normal and the district’s office in Bunnell operating along its normal schedule. The district revamped its calendar this year, eliminating what would usually have been holidays or days off, or teacher work days, to account for the loss of two weeks at the beginning of the school-year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. In previous years, Good Friday was either a professional development day or a teacher work day, with students given the day off.