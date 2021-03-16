The following public relations release is published as a courtesy to the issuing agency and does not necessarily reflect FlaglerLive’s news standards or styling.
Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

Flagler Health Department Begins New Phase of Covid Vaccination Effort

| | Leave a Comment

The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County (DOH-Flagler) moves into a new phase of vaccination efforts this week with additional sites, a lowered age requirement and a process that allows the “medically vulnerable” to be vaccinated with a form signed by their physician.

More groups are eligible to receive vaccines per the Governor’s Executive Order 20-315, as amended by Executive Orders 21-46 and 21-47. These groups include:

• Long-term care facility residents and staff;

• Persons 60 years of age and older;

• Health care personnel with direct patient contact;

• K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older;

• Law enforcement officers and firefighters 50 years of age and older; and

• Persons determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 (with a form signed by a physician)

According to Bob Snyder, health officer for DOH-Flagler, in addition to being able to vaccinate more groups, the department is receiving a steady stream of Moderna doses each week, making it possible to “fan out” and start offering vaccinations through faith-based organizations.





“Almost one year ago, we built partnerships with churches to spread out COVID-19 testing in the community,” said Snyder. “It worked well and allowed us to reach a greater number of residents. Now, we are partnering with them again; this time to vaccinate their congregations, friends, families and neighbors. So far, we’ve had six churches ask to host weekly vaccination clinics, and we want to expand that list to bring vaccinations to different parts of the community.”

The health department has already cohosted events at First United Methodist Church in Bunnell and Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Palm Coast and plans to offer clinics soon at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Parkview Church and First AME Church. Appointments can be made, in most cases, by calling the office of each church.

The main vaccination site in Flagler County continues to operate three to four days each week at the Flagler County Fairgrounds. Appointments for the Fairgrounds operation can be made through the State of Florida’s appointment system at myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 866-201-1541 (TTY: 1-833-476-1450). Those with questions about appointments can call 833-540-2038.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccination efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/

If you’re here and you’ve read this far down our notoriously boundless articles, you’re one of our 25,000-some daily visitors, and you’ve read not 5 or 50 but probably 500 FlaglerLive articles this year--at no cost to you. But locally focused, independent and bold reporting isn’t cheap, and it’s becoming rare: two-thirds of counties don’t have a daily paper anymore, let alone a 24/7 news source. We depend on your help to fund the essential investigative and analytical journalism you’ve relied on for 11 years, and to keep FlaglerLive the only fully free-access, news source in Flagler County. If each of you contributed as little as $5 for the whole year--barely over a penny a day--we wouldn’t need to solicit advertising. But only a fraction of you contribute. Make a difference this holiday season. Have a stake in fostering serious journalism in your community. Contribute today or become a monthly donor.FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and contribute.

All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

Reader Interactions

  • grand living realty
  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *