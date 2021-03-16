Flagler Health Department Begins New Phase of Covid Vaccination Effort

The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County (DOH-Flagler) moves into a new phase of vaccination efforts this week with additional sites, a lowered age requirement and a process that allows the “medically vulnerable” to be vaccinated with a form signed by their physician.

More groups are eligible to receive vaccines per the Governor’s Executive Order 20-315, as amended by Executive Orders 21-46 and 21-47. These groups include:

• Long-term care facility residents and staff;

• Persons 60 years of age and older;

• Health care personnel with direct patient contact;

• K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older;

• Law enforcement officers and firefighters 50 years of age and older; and

• Persons determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 (with a form signed by a physician)

According to Bob Snyder, health officer for DOH-Flagler, in addition to being able to vaccinate more groups, the department is receiving a steady stream of Moderna doses each week, making it possible to “fan out” and start offering vaccinations through faith-based organizations.









“Almost one year ago, we built partnerships with churches to spread out COVID-19 testing in the community,” said Snyder. “It worked well and allowed us to reach a greater number of residents. Now, we are partnering with them again; this time to vaccinate their congregations, friends, families and neighbors. So far, we’ve had six churches ask to host weekly vaccination clinics, and we want to expand that list to bring vaccinations to different parts of the community.”

The health department has already cohosted events at First United Methodist Church in Bunnell and Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Palm Coast and plans to offer clinics soon at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Parkview Church and First AME Church. Appointments can be made, in most cases, by calling the office of each church.

The main vaccination site in Flagler County continues to operate three to four days each week at the Flagler County Fairgrounds. Appointments for the Fairgrounds operation can be made through the State of Florida’s appointment system at myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 866-201-1541 (TTY: 1-833-476-1450). Those with questions about appointments can call 833-540-2038.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccination efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/