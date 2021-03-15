Palm Coast’s Isaac J. Becker, 21, Navy Seaman, Is Arrested on Two Counts of Forcible Rape of a Minor

Isaac Julio Becker, a 21-year-old resident of Palm Coast serving as a seaman on the U.S.S. Gerald Ford, was booked at the Flagler County jail Friday on four counts of rape of a minor, including two first-degree felony counts of forcible rape.









The charges against Becker date back to incidents during the holiday season in 2017 in Palm Coast, shortly after Becker had turned 18 and the alleged victim was 13, and in the summer of 2019, when the alleged victim was 15. Becker and the victim have a familial relationship.

In 2017, Becker is accused of binding the girl’s hands and putting his hand over her mouth to prevent her from calling for help as her raped her. In 2019, he is accused of forcing the girl’s face into a pillow to the point of near-suffocation while he held her arms behind her back and raped her. In both instances, his arrest report states, Becker “admitted to sexually battering the victim,” through investigative techniques the arrest report does not disclose. Typically, those techniques involved “controlled,” recorded phone calls or electronic communications between the victim and the defendant.

Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark filed a charging information on Feb. 19–two first-degree felony counts and two second-degree felony counts. The allegations emerged when Becker was still at sea. The U.S.S. Gerald Ford, currently in trial runs, is one of the more recently commissioned aircraft carriers and the world’s largest. (Termed a firefighter, Becker’s title generally applies to seamen who work on a ship’s engines.)









Flagler County Sheriff’s detectives, with detective Daniel LaVerne in the lead and including detective Andrew Cangialosi, a Navy veteran, traveled to Norfolk to interview Becker once he returned. He was held in custody at Norfolk City Jail in Virginia before he was booked at the local jail on Friday on $300,000 bond. The bond amount was set by Circuit Judge Terence Perkins on Feb. 10, when Perkins signed Becker’s arrest warrant.

“We pray the victim receives the emotional support and counseling she needs to help her recovery from the trauma of these attacks,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “Great work by our detectives in building a strong case and working hard to bring justice to this victim and proof that you can’t hide as we will find you.”

On March 1 Becker, previously a Seminole Woods resident, pleaded not guilty through a written pela filed by his attorney, Orlando-based Carlos Ivanor. Becker had his first appearance before a judge on Saturday.