Ocean Art Gallery in Ormond Beach Expands

The Gromling Group, Inc., a multi-faceted enterprise engaged in fine art, fine art framing, and conservation research, reveals the expansion and re-organization of its major division, Ocean Art Gallery. Frank Gromling, president, announced a series of new programs to capitalize on the company’s business changes created during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Ocean Art Gallery, a fine art gallery and framing center located in Ormond Beach, is introducing a new product line and an education service. Gromling added a pop art collection by the late Elliot Tiber to the gallery’s fine art offerings. Consisting of Tiber’s pen drawings by the iconic hero from Woodstock Art & Music Festival 1969, who saved the day when Woodstock’s producers had their permit pulled at the last minute by the City of Wallkill, NY.









Elliot Tiber became an important interior designer, playwright, art professor, screenwriter and playwright during a long career in New York and Europe. Gromling, managing member of IQA Art Partners, LLC, became Tiber’s art agent and, following Tiber’s untimely death in 2016, now represents Tiber’s estate in the marketing of his original pen drawings and limited edition prints.

The gallery’s new Education Forum provides valuable information about a variety of art, conservation and health subjects, with presentations by respected experts in their individual specialties. The Education Forum has secured the public speaking talents of an initial 15 professionals from across Florida and the country. Beginning in April, 2021, the Education Forum will offer talks at Ocean Art Gallery and other key venues on such diverse subjects as Art Selection by Collectors, Preserving Earth’s Waters, and Secrets of Physical Balance. Presentations are free and all events are in total compliance with CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Additionally, virtual delivery of presentations will be offered for those wishing to remain at home while learning.

Expansion of Ocean Art Gallery includes employee additions in sales and administration, led by Pam Gilligan, who brings over 30 years of executive administration experience. Pam and her husband retired to Flagler Beach after careers with the U.S. Department of State. Further, the gallery’s 3,000 sq. ft. space is being re-designed to allow for this increase in staff and systems support while bolstering its fine art frame shop and painting workshops.

Last, the company’s Special Projects Division is launching an Amazon-based marketing program of U.S. Military letterhead and notecards, with a percentage of profit donated to several veteran organizations.

Overall, Gromling believes these re-organizational moves will advance all operating divisions, thereby enabling the company to exceed its five-year financial objectives despite the COVID-19 pandemic or possible limiting government regulations.