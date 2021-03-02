What Do You Want From Your Next Garbage Hauler? Palm Coast Surveys Your Preferences.

As the city studies whether to stick with Waste Pro, alter its contract–once-a-week pick-up? pay more for recycling?– or go with a new hauler , Palm Coast residents can tell city leaders what their preferences are for the next garbage and recycling service by taking a community-wide survey from march 1 through March 31.









The 10-question survey is available to take online here. It takes about two minutes to fill out. It is anonymous. It allows for additional, written comments.

Paper versions will also be delivered in utility bills and be available for in-person participation at Palm Coast City Hall at 160 Lake Avenue, and the Palm Coast Community Center, at 305 Palm Coast Pkwy NE. Residents with paperless billing will receive a link in email. Survey results will be tabulated and presented to the City Council in April.

The City’s current solid waste and recycling services contract with Waste Pro ends on May 31, 2022. Under that contract, residents’ garbage is picked up twice a week, yard waste is picked up once a week and recycling is picked up once week. The rate is currently $20.36 per month, not much different from what it was when the city first contracted with Waste Pro in 2007. Waste Pro is also the county’s contractor.

The survey asks a variety of questions relating to the frequency of pickup, recycling costs and rewards. overall impression of services and so on. It does not ask whether you want to stick with Waste Pro or not, but the very first question is a different way to ask that: “What is your overall impression of the current residential collection services provided in the City?” You can give a rating from 1 to 5.

“We encourage all residents in Palm Coast to fill out the survey so they can have a voice in helping their leaders decide on a contract in the coming months,” said Cynthia Schweers, Director of Citizen Engagement. “Our residents are paying for this important service and we want to make sure that we communicate their wants and needs as we move forward in the selection process.”









The city plans to host a virtual town hall meeting on March 19 with Schweers, Mayor Milissa Holland and a consultant from NewGen Strategies & Solutions to show what has changed in the industry and answer solid waste related questions. Residents can submit questions on palmcoastconnect.com now through March 16.

The city hired NewGen Strategies for $25,000 to help it navigate the shoals of the new contract, always an intricate and politically fraught business when it comes to trash. The city intends to put the contract out for bid in May.

For more information, contact customer service at [email protected] or 386-986-2360.​ A request can also be submitted through palmcoastconnect.com. For more background on the city’s next steps, see the background article here.

Or go straight to the survey.