Covid Vaccination Report: 15.7% in Flagler Have at Least 1 Shot, 41.2% of 65 and Over

Last Updated: Feb. 19, 10:55 a.m.

Here are the latest Covid-19 vaccination numbers as of Friday, February 19.

In Flagler County, 18,041 people have received at least one of the two required shots, and 5,815 have received both shots.

So far, 15.7 percent of the county’s population has been inoculated with at least one shot, which in itself provides significant protection from severe complications from Covid-19. Just over 15,000 of Flagler County’s 36,500 people who are 65 and over have been vaccinated with at least one shot, representing 41.2 percent of the local population of 65 and over. That’s a significantly higher proportion than in the state as a whole, where 17.6 percent of those 65 and over have been inoculated at least once.









In Florida, 2.55 million people have received at least one shot, or 11.9 percent of the population, and 1.23 million have received both shots, or 5.7 percent. A total of 3.78 million doses have been administered statewide, including 558,381 in the past seven days, an average of 79,769 shots per day statewide, according to the Florida Department of Health. Florida ranks 27th in the rate of inoculation among American states and the District of Columbia.

In Flagler in the last seven days, 4,541 first or second doses have been administered at all locations–those run by the Flagler Health Department, Publix, AdventHealth Palm Coast and pharmacies inoculating residents of assisted living facilities and nursing homes–for an average of 648 shots per day. In the past seven days, 2,034 people in Flagler County have completed their two-dose series.

In the United States, 12 percent of the population has received at least one shot, 4.9 percent has received both. That places the United States in fourth place worldwide in the rate of vaccination, behind Israel, which has vaccinated 80 percent of its population with at least one shot (not including Palestinians under Israeli occupation), the United Arab Emirates (54 percent), and Great Britain (25 percent), according to Oxford University’s Our World in Data (see below).

The nation was inoculating just under 200,000 people per day in late December. The seven-day average was up to 900,000 a day by Jan. 20. It is now 1.6 million per day, exceeding the goal of 1.5 million per day President Biden set in order to have 100 million people inoculated in his first 100 days. At the current pace, half the population of the United States will be vaccinated with at least one dose by July 8, 70 percent by Sept. 19, and 90 percent by Dec. 2, according to projections based on figures by the Centers for Disease Control.









