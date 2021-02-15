Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

Nehemiah Gilyard, 18, a Student-Athlete at FPC, Is Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on County Road 302

| | Leave a Comment

Nehemiah Gilyard, a junior at Flagler Palm Coast High School, seen here in a family portrait posted on Facebook from 2018.
Nehemiah Gilyard, a junior at Flagler Palm Coast High School, seen here in a family portrait posted on Facebook from 2018.

Nehemiah Gilyard, an 18-year-old Bunnell resident and student-athlete at Flagler Palm Coast High School, was killed Sunday night (Feb. 14) in a single-vehicle crash on County Road 302, the narrow, unlit spur that branches off State Road 100 and ends at County Road 305 by Daytona North, or the Mondex.

a




The cause of the crash is unknown, the Florida Highway Patrol says. Gilyard was working–delivering pizzas for Hungry Howie–and heading east when, for unknown reasons, he veered across the opposite lane of traffic, went into a ditch and struck several trees. The site of the crash is about half a mile west of State Road 100.

The crash was first reported to Flagler County’s 911 dispatch center at 9:19 p.m. Callers reported that the vehicle, a gray SUV, was “crushed” on both sides, that it “may have been on fire at one time” and had rolled over several times. Flagler County Fire Rescue firefighter-paramedics were at the scene within six minutes. They reported that Gilyard was unconscious and entrapped, but moments later, they pronounced Gilyard deceased.

County Road 302 was shut down in both directions. Authorities requested that Volusia County’s Air One emergency helicopter, which is equipped with infrared night vision equipment, scan the area of the crash to ensure that there wasn’t another person aboard. The helicopter launched at 9:48 p.m. (Nothing was reported found.) The sheriff’s chaplain services were also requested.

Gilyard was a junior at FPC who was on the football and track teams for the past three years, and was on course to notch scholarships in either sport. School is off today in observance of Presidents’ Day, but the track team was scheduled for a morning practice. The district had sent grief counselors to the assist the team.




“We are socked and saddened. Nehemiah was a great kid on the track team, the football team,” his track coach, Dave Halliday, said this morning before practice. “He just ran the 100 and the two relays on Friday night, and he led both relays to a win. Sometimes you just never know. Every moment is precious and you just can’t take anything for granted, kind of like Curtis two years ago.”

Curtis Gray, an 18-year-old track athlete on Halliday’s team at FPC, was shot and killed in April 2013 outside a Palm Coast business.

“We’re having practice,” Halliday said, “We may practice, we may not, we may just talk, we may just hug, whatever we need to do. We’ll have counselors there. Obviously it’s terrible and shocking news.” He said the team will “grieve together and stay together as a team and we’ll take care of one another.”

If you’re here and you’ve read this far down our notoriously boundless articles, you’re one of our 25,000-some daily visitors, and you’ve read not 5 or 50 but probably 500 FlaglerLive articles this year--at no cost to you. But locally focused, independent and bold reporting isn’t cheap, and it’s becoming rare: two-thirds of counties don’t have a daily paper anymore, let alone a 24/7 news source. We depend on your help to fund the essential investigative and analytical journalism you’ve relied on for 11 years, and to keep FlaglerLive the only fully free-access, news source in Flagler County. If each of you contributed as little as $5 for the whole year--barely over a penny a day--we wouldn’t need to solicit advertising. But only a fraction of you contribute. Make a difference this holiday season. Have a stake in fostering serious journalism in your community. Contribute today or become a monthly donor.FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and contribute.

All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

Reader Interactions

  • grand living realty
  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *