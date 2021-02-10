Walmart Starts Covid Vaccines Friday But Not in Flagler, Volusia or St. Johns; 9% in Flagler Have 1st Shot

The Centers for Disease Control selected Walmart to start offering coronavirus vaccinations on Friday at about 30 percent of the company’s stores in Florida, as the state continues to focus on giving shots to people ages 65 and older. The initiative is part of the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, a key component of the Biden administration’s plan to expand vaccine access nationwide.









The vaccine will not be available at Walmart stores in Flagler, Volusia or St. Johns counties, at least not yet. It will be available at 18 locations in Jacksonville and 15 in Orlando, and at the Walmart in Palatka on South State Road 19. Walmart explains its vaccine eligibility and access online here. Florida residents may get vaccinated at any Florida location of their choice, regardless of their home address. The Flagler County Health Department meanwhile continues to administer about 800 first shots per week.

“We are rolling out the vaccine to select stores as they are approved by state and federal governments,” Walmart states, “and your local stores may not yet have been selected to administer the vaccine,” the company says on its Covid-vaccination page. “The locations are determined by the state and federal government to administer to specific populations as determined by the state. The availability of vaccines will continue to change, so we appreciate your patience and please continue to check back.”

The CDC says that the vaccine doses will be delivered from the federal government to Walmart–among other partner pharmacies–as supplies become available, the presumption being that supplies will be growing steadily. “As the program expands,” the CDC states, “and supply becomes more readily available, the allocation may be adjusted to reflect partner size (number of store locations nationwide), reach (percent of the total U.S. population living within 5 miles of a store location), and ability to vaccinate (throughput).









Last week the Biden administration said it was increasing the weekly vaccine supply to states to 10.5 million doses, a 22 percent increase since taking office on Jan. 20, with further increases projected.

During an appearance Tuesday at a Walmart in Jacksonville, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Walmart and the affiliated Sam’s Club initially will offer Moderna Covid-19 vaccines to seniors and front-line health care workers at 119 locations in 34 counties, providing about 25,000 doses. “They’re spreading it pretty far and wide,” DeSantis said. “And then as those doses increase from the federal government, they’ll be able to do more shots at each store without much of a problem.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club will join Publix and Winn-Dixie in providing vaccinations in Florida.

The Walmart announcement came on the same day that the state reported exceeding 28,000 resident deaths from Covid-19. In all, Florida has had 1.79 million cases and 28,048 resident deaths since the pandemic started, including 77 in Flagler County, where confirmed cases are approaching the 5,500 mark. Another 478 non-residents have died in the state, according to the Florida Department.

As of Monday, 1.3 million people had received first doses of vaccines and more than 756,000 had completed two-shot vaccination series.

In Flagler as of Wednesday, 10,416 people had received their first shot of the vaccine, of 9 percent of the local population, and 3,583, or 3 percent, had received both shots. In the past two weeks, 4,958 first doses have been administered–an average of 354 shots per day–in all venues administering shots in Flagler County, including through the health department, through Publix, through the hospital and through the company responsible for immunizing residents and employees at assisted living facilities.









In Flagler, people 65 and over have accounted for 91 percent of the first shots administered so far, but the total number of people 65 and over who have received that first shot, at 9,524, still represents less than a third of the county’s population of 65 and over, so there’s a way to go before younger people will be cleared to get a shot.

Asked at the Jacksonville appearance about a timetable to expand vaccinations to the broader population, DeSantis said that will be “once we get through enough of the senior population, where we start to see that demand dwindle a little bit.”

Other pharmacies in the federal program’s network of 40,000 such locations include Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, Costco, Publix and Winn-Dixie, among others.