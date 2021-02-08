‘We Don’t Like Making These Arrests,’ Sheriff Says as 4th Student in 13 Days Faces Felony Charge Over Threats

An 11-year-old boy, a student at Bunnell Elementary School, on Friday became the fourth student in less than two weeks arrested in Flagler County on a felony charge of making a threat, and the second from Bunnell Elementary.









In the latest case, the student was singing a rap song last Wednesday as he was walking into the school’s computer lab. His teacher pulled him aside and explained to him that singing that particular song was not appropriate at school.

The incident would have likely ended there had the student complied. Instead, the student used some of his class time to search for and look at guns on the internet, and discuss guns with other students. He was removed from the classroom and “not allowed to come back until the following day,” the report states.

The school’s IT department eventually found the images and sites the student had visited. They amounted to the equivalent of four pages of handgun and ammunition searches, according to the sheriff’s office.

Again, the incident might have ended there only with the intervention and counseling of school staff–as is the case with the majority of disciplinary incidents. But the next day, when another teacher came by to pick up the student from class, the 11 year old allegedly held his iPad at the teacher and said: “I am going to shoot you up.” He continued to do so, adding gun noises, as the pair walked out of class.

By Friday, the teacher told a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy that she was “in fear and nervous” about coming to school because other staff members were not necessarily aware of what had taken place.









As was the case with the three previous incidents, two of which involved elementary-age students and one of which involved an 18-year-old student at Matanzas High School, the Bunnell juvenile was arrested and processed at the county jail, turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice, then back to his parents, pending an appearance in juvenile court before Circuit Judge Chris France.

The first arrest in the latest rash of threats took place on Jan. 26, or 13 days ago. The arrests have exasperated Sheriff Rick Staly, who has repeatedly urged parents to take a more active, serious role in their children’s online activities and their misjudgments about jokes involving weapons. “By now, everyone should realize that if you make a threat in a school you are going to be arrested,” he said today in a release. “Parents – while we don’t like making these arrests we will make an arrest if there is probable cause. So please, talk to your kids about the seriousness of making a threat before we have to get involved! Thank you to the teacher that came forward and reported this. Remember, if you see something, say something.”