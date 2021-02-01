Teacher Khady Harmon and Plant Services’ Chuck Coates Are Flagler Schools’ Employees of the Year

In a first for Flagler Schools, this year’s District Teacher and Employee Celebration was held entirely online, Thursday evening, January 28th. In all, 17 employees and 11 teachers from across the district were honored.

Following a number of video highlights introducing everyone to our 28 honorees, Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt announced the District Teacher and District Employee of the Year.









Khady Harmon, a physics and chemistry teacher at Matanzas High School was named Teacher of the Year for Flagler Schools. On receiving the honor, Khady says, “No matter what happens, teachers are committed. The most important thing is our students. This is a year like we’ve never seen before, but I am so happy and honored to represent all the teachers in Flagler County.” Khady earned her Bachelors in chemistry with a minor in math from the University of Texas. She moved to Florida eight years ago and began teaching at Matanzas High. Khady and her husband Michael have two young children, John and Maria.

Chuck Coates, a project manager with Plant Services was named Employee of the Year. Chuck has been with Flagler Schools for 12 years. Says Chuck, “This is a good feeling, to represent our department and the support staff, that we do so much for each of the schools. All of us are forward-thinking, about the years to come for our schools. This year has been difficult for all support staff, but we’re keeping the schools going.” Chuck and his wife Jennifer have two children. Cameron, a freshman at the University of South Florida, and Emma, a freshman at Flagler-Palm Coast High School.

Superintendent Mittelstadt adds, “Both Khady and Chuck are great representatives of Flagler Schools. They are proven leaders on their campus and their department and I could not be happier to have them represent their fellow teachers and support staff.”

Both Khady and Chuck will now represent Flagler Schools for state-wide honors.

You can watch the ceremony here.