Daytona State College Campuses Evacuated Following Emailed Threat

At 10:30 this morning Daytona State College posted the following message on its Facebook page: “DSC Alert! Due to potential threat, please evacuate all Daytona State College campuses immediately. All Daytona State College campuses are closed until further notice.”

Volusia County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Gant said “there was an emailed threat to the Daytona Beach campus this morning. Daytona PD is investigating and deputies are assisting.”









It wasn’t clear if the alert applied to DSC’s Palm Coast campus, which was not immediately evacuated.

At 11:05 this morning, Flagler County Sheriff’s spokesperson Brittany Kershaw said deputies had been dispatched to the campus on Palm Coast Parkway, just east of I-95, but no evacuations had yet taken place.

“We’ve been in contract with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and we have units at our campus,” Kershaw said. “They’re going to meet with the staff of the school and talk to them, it’ll be up to the school whether or not they want to evacuate, and if they do, law enforcement will assist with that. But it won’t be our decision, it’ll be their decision. But we do have units on scene and we’ll have added security for the rest of the day today.”

The threat was not be exclusive to Daytona State College. Southeastern University in Lakeland was also on lockdown this morning, starting at 9:30 a.m. “We’ve got it locked down, our deputies are there, K-9, drones, we’re searching the campus,” a Polk County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said at 11:25 a.m.