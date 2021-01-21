Sitemap

Timothy Daniel Hardie, 56, of Palm Coast, Is Killed in Motorcycle Crash on U.S. 1

The intersection of U.S. 1 and Hull Road in Ormond Beach. (Google)
Timothy Daniel Hardie, a 56-year-old resident of North State Street in Bunnell, was killed Wednesday afternoon in a traffic crash on U.S. 1 in Ormond Beach, police said.

Ormond Beach police reported the crash took place at 5:12 p.m. at the intersection of Hull Road and North U.S. 1, near Tomoka Estates. Hardie was the single rider of a motorcycle, heading south. Hardie was turning onto Hull Road when he crashed into a passenger vehicle.




Hardie was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the vehicle were not injured, Ormond Beach police reported. The department released little additional information relating to the crash, which remains under investigation. The identities of the vehicles’ occupants were not released.

Hardie had been arrested on New Year’s Day in Flagler on a charge of habitually driving on a revoked license. His license had been suspended last September and revoked indefinitely on December 2. Ormond Beach police listed his home as Palm Coast: until last fall he had lived off North Oceanshore Boulevard just north of the Hammock.

