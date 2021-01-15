Sitemap

AdventHealth Offers Rapid Covid-19 Testing at Orlando International Airport

The testing is separate from AdventHealth’s recently opened vaccination site at the airport. (© FlaglerLive)
Travelers have a new option for receiving a quick and convenient test for COVID-19 as AdventHealth has opened a COVID-19 testing site inside a terminal at Orlando International Airport.

“We are pleased to offer this service to Central Florida residents and those who are visiting the region,” said Dr. Scott Brady, CEO of AdventHealth Centra Care. “While much attention has been on the vaccine rollout, testing remains an important factor in keeping ourselves, our loved ones and our neighbors safe as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The testing is available to anyone and appointments are available, but not required. The testing site, located in the Terminal A atrium across from the security checkpoint, is open Thursday-Monday (closed Tuesday-Wednesday) from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.




The site offers the COVID-19 rapid antigen test, with results in approximately 15 minutes. For more information and to book an appointment, visit www.mcocovidtests.com.

The testing is separate from AdventHealth’s recently opened vaccination site at the airport. The vaccination site is not located inside the terminal, and is not open to anyone who has not registered for an appointment. Vaccinations are NOT available at the testing site inside the terminal.

