Flagler Kiwanis Donate New Sleuth of Bears to Sheriff’s Deputies on Patrol

Members of the Kiwanis Club with Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly and the Kiwanis's latest donation of stuffed bears. (FCSO)
The Kiwanis Club of Flagler County made a second presentation of Stuffed Bears to Sheriff Rick Staly on Tuesday (Dec. 14).

The Club’s signature project “Bears-on-Patrol” was initiated in October 2019 to equip every Flagler County Law Enforcement vehicle with a supply of stuffed bears for officers to use when responding to calls ranging from traffic accidents, fires, and crime scenes, to domestic issues where a child is in a distressful situation and needs comfort and security. The gift of a bear from the officer helps in establishing trust and a friendly relationship with the child.

“We are thankful for the partnership with the Kiwanis Club of Flagler County for donating stuffed teddy bears for our deputies to hand out to children involved in stressful situations,” Staly said. “We appreciate it and I know that our community does too.”




The Kiwanis Club’s mission is to improve communities through one child at a time. The Flagler Kiwanis Club sponsors other community and school programs, including Matanzas High School Key Club and Old Kings Elementary K-kids and Terrific Kids.

The Club also provides over $16,000 in annual scholarships to Flagler County high school graduates. Citizens interested in learning more about Kiwanis and the local Club are encouraged to visit their website: flaglercountykiwanis.org or call the Club President, Les Lohnes, at 413-949-3893.

